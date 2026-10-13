Saif Ali Khan has finally made his Instagram debut, ending years of staying away from public social media. The actor joined the platform on Monday, October 12, giving fans a glimpse of his life through his official account. His first post featured pictures of himself in a blue suit, accompanied by a caption referencing the Pataudi Library.

The actor's arrival on Instagram has sparked curiosity, especially since he had previously spoken about using the app privately while avoiding the pressures of maintaining a public profile. Here's a look at his first post, his connection with Kareena Kapoor Khan on the platform and what he had said about social media in the past.

Saif's first move on Instagram was a familiar one. Soon after creating his account, the actor followed his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan, who followed him back.

While Kareena has frequently shared photographs and videos featuring Saif on her own social media accounts, this is the first time fans can follow the actor through his official profile.

Saif has largely kept his personal life away from the public social media spotlight over the years. His decision to join Instagram now offers fans a new way to catch up with the actor, although it remains to be seen how actively he will use the platform.