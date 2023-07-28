Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Saba Azad drops lovey-dovey snaps with beau Hrithik Roshan from their Buenos Aires trip

    Hrithik Roshan is goofy and happy as he vacations with his girlfriend, Saba Azad, and their pictures are winning the hearts of their fans on the internet. The 'Rocket Boys 2' actress has a cute and adorable nickname for beau Hrithik.

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 2:48 PM IST

    Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are on a romantic vacation in Argentina, Buenos Aires, and the actors took to her Instagram and shared goofy and fun pictures from their fun holiday. You cannot get over the cute nickname Saba has given the Fighter star. Saba shares cheerful vacation pictures with her hippo heart, who is busy and content in enjoying his food like any other person on vacation. Saba is the typical girlfriend who loves goofing around and clicking pictures. Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan look extremely joyful in each other's company, and finally, you can see the twinkling eyes of the actor, and his fans want him to get married soon.

    Saba and Hrithik often go on vacation abroad and spend their happy time together. These two couples are giving their fans major vacation goals, and Saba and Hrithik are adorably sticking their heads in one of these pictures, and they have their hearts and smiles in the right place. Just look how adorable they are together.

    Hrithik and Saba started dating almost two years ago. They both left many shocked with their relationship. Slowly, Saba got introduced to the Roshan family, and now she resides in the heart of the family. Saba shares a hood bond with Hrithik Roshan's family but his kids and ex-wife, Sussanne Khan. In fact, they had even gone on a vacation together, and their mutual understanding gave them the tag of modern happy In fact, they had even gone on a vacation together, and mutual understanding gave them the label of "modern happy family." Well, that's how it should be.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

