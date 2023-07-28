Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani leaked: Ranveer-Alia's film on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla and other sites

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer film has also become the victim of piracy, as the HD print of the film is now available to watch on Tamilrockers and many more sites. The film was Karan Johar's comeback as a director and filmmaker after 7 years.

The eagerly anticipated Karan Johar directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally arrived in theatres, and viewers are excited with anticipation. However, it appears that the film is having problems. Apparently, the movie got pirated once it got leaked online. The movie was one of the much-awaited films of this year that had everyone feeling thrilled and excited. The film marks Ranveer and Alia's comeback on the screen together post Gully Boy (2019) and definitely audiences were piqued to watch their fiery onscreen chemistry.

Online leak of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt play lead roles in the film. It appears that the movie's material got replicated and presently is getting distributed on a number of unlicensed websites that support privacy. Some social media networks are also only making the issues more alarming.

Netizens are now watching the movie on multiple online sites because it got pirated. They are able to download it to their devices and watch it online. The film is now accessible and leaked in HD on TamilRockers, Telegram, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, Filmywap and more sites. Online, it is available for no-cost download. On websites like TamilRockers, Ibomma, Telegram, 123movierulz, and others, people may watch the movie in 1080p, 720p, 480p, 360p, 240p, and HD.

It is very upsetting as it is one of the most awaited new movies of the year. Karan Johar and the team have put so much effort into the movie, which has got produced on a grand scale.

ABOUT THE FILM: Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the also has a stellar supporting cast in terms of Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan, Kshitee Jog, Aamir Bashir, Tota Roy Choudhary, Churni Ganguly and Anjali Anand. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is backed and bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Viacom18 Studios. It has got made and shot in some of the most panoramic locations of Mumbai, New Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir and Russia.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy

