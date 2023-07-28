Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Savarkar: Randeep Hooda's stunning transformation, lost 26kgs; truth revealed

    Randeep Hooda opened up about his much talked about weight loss journey for his role as Veer Savarkar in 'Savarkar'. He denied surviving on only Almonds and Milk and cautioned about such misreporting. The talented actor went through intermittent fasting and had cheat days too while prepping his body for the role---by Amrita Ghosh

    First Published Jul 28, 2023, 2:39 PM IST

    Randeep Hooda, known for his commitment to his roles, will be portraying Veer Savarkar in the much-anticipated film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.' The actor garnered attention as he underwent a remarkable physical transformation, shedding 26 kilograms for his portrayal of the iconic freedom fighter.

    Addressing the rumors surrounding his diet, Randeep clarified the truth during an exclusive conversation with AajTak.in. He dismissed the notion that he survived solely on a diet of milk and dates, and expressed concern that such misinformation could lead people to adopt unhealthy practices. "The news that has come is not correct at all. I want to clarify that I was not on a diet of milk and dates. This is very dangerous, it can spoil your health. Do not follow this at all," he emphasized.

    Randeep detailed the specific plan he followed to accomplish his objective of achieving his desired weight loss. He emphasised that drastic weight loss is not typically required for the average member of the general population; rather, actors like himself are occasionally required to go through intensive preparations for their roles. He had to keep a low weight for nearly seven months in order to keep up with the lengthy shooting schedule of the movie, which brought its own unique set of obstacles."During that time, my weight was around 62 kg, and I faced many problems because of such low weight. Problems started coming in joints and digestion. I would not like to recommend such a diet to anyone," he said candidly.

    The actor credited his sister, Dr. Anjali Hooda, an internal medicine specialist, for guiding him through the process. He underwent rigorous training under the supervision of experts, following a paleo diet, intermittent fasting, and taking vitamin supplements. The weight loss was a gradual process and not limited to just milk and dates. "I didn't only eat dates; I used to eat things like eggs, chile, nuts, and dark chocolate at different stages. Meanwhile, I had also fixed cheat dates for myself," Randeep shared.

    On Randeep Hooda's Instagram account, the official teaser for the upcoming film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' was published. The trailer gives the impression that the movie will provide an incisive representation of India's most prominent revolutionary, the man the British feared the most. The film is scheduled to be released in theatres in the year 2023.

    The weight loss journey that Randeep Hooda went through in order to play the character of Veer Savarkar exemplifies the passion that Randeep Hooda has for his craft. Although his change was accomplished by the use of a routine, it is essential to keep in mind that severe diets, such as the one that was initially reported, can be detrimental to one's health. Before making any sizable alterations to one's diet, it is usually wise to seek the advice and assistance of trained professionals.

    Last Updated Jul 28, 2023, 2:39 PM IST
