    RRR team Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli to attend Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles

    Team RRR Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli will attend the award ceremony on January 11 in Los Angeles, California. The movie received two Golden Globe nominations in 2023. 

    First Published Jan 4, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    RRR, directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, won two Golden Globe nominations in 2023. Naatu Naatu, the film's original song, has been nominated for Best Original Song, while RRR has been nominated for Best Foreign Film. On January 11, 2023, the award ceremony will be hosted in Los Angeles. SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, and Ram Charan will attend the function.

    The Golden Globes 2023 will be place on January 11 from 6.30 a.m. to 8.30 a.m. at The Beverly Hilton. The Golden Globes 2023 is regarded as a forerunner to the Academy Awards. Team RRR will attend the prize presentation in Los Angeles, California on January 11.

    Meanwhile, RRR will be screened in the United States as part of the Beyond Fest on January 9. The screening will be attended by SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer MM Keeravani.

    The tweet said, “It’s official! We are going back to the Chinese Theatre IMAX for the biggest ever @RRRMovie #encoRRRe on January 9. For the FIRST TIME EVER in the US, S.S. Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and composer M.M. Keeravaani join IN-PERSON. Tix on sale.com January 4 at noon.”

    The following thread said, “Thank you to Team RRR movie and the film lovers of LA who supported us, RRR, and made this possible. Let’s dance, cheer, and make history.”

    The story of RRR is inspired by the lives of two Telugu liberation warriors, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. The two characters are played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR, respectively. The picture, which takes place in the 1920s, was released in five languages.

    In addition to Jr NTR and Ram Charan, RRR stars Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Ajay Devgn, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, and Olivia Morris. RRR was one of the highest-grossing films of 2022.

    Last Updated Jan 4, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
