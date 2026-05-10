The makers of Vijay Deverakonda’s new film ‘Rowdy Janardhana’ have unveiled a special poster on his birthday, delighting fans. The pan-Indian project also stars Keerthy Suresh, adding to the buzz. The poster hints at a high-energy entertainer.

South Indian star Vijay Deverakonda's fans got a special treat on his birthday. The makers of his upcoming film, 'Rowdy Janardhana', have released a brand new poster. The movie is being produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under their famous banner, Sri Venkateswara Creations. Young director Ravi Kiran Kola is helming this pan-Indian rural action drama.

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The poster has a really intense vibe. It shows a drenched Vijay Deverakonda holding a pistol, giving off a total mass look. But what's really caught everyone's eye is the pose with his co-star, Keerthy Suresh. She has her foot placed on his chest. The poster hints at a powerful, complicated relationship between their characters, full of love and conflict. It's clear the film will be a mix of high-octane action and romance, and the poster is already a hit on social media.

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Fans of Vijay Deverakonda and movie lovers are super excited for 'Rowdy Janardhana'. The film is set to hit theatres worldwide this December. Anand C. Chandran is handling the cinematography, while Cristo Xavier is composing the music. The production design is by Dino Shankar. The film's PRO is Pratheesh Sekhar.

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