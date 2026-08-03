Punjabi singer Karan Aujla, appearing on Samay Raina's 'India's Got Latent', generously sponsored contestant Vijendra's trip to the Maldives after being moved by his story. Vijendra has since posted pictures from his vacation, thanking the singer.

Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's appearance on Samay Raina's India's Got Latent Season 2 left fans thoroughly entertained. He not only had everyone laughing with his sense of humour but also won hearts with a thoughtful gesture as he sponsored a contestant's trip to the Maldives.

Contestant Vijendra impressed the judges with his unique wheel stunt performance. After the act, the contestant opened up about his personal life. Samay Raina invited Vijendra's wife on stage, leading to a heartwarming exchange. During the interaction, Samay asked Vijendra about his biggest dream. He shared that he had always wished to visit the Maldives with his wife. Moved by his heartfelt response, Karan Aujla stepped in with a generous surprise. "You'll be happy to go to the Maldives, right? I'll sponsor your tickets," he announced, instantly turning Vijendra's long-held dream into a reality.

Contestant Confirms Maldives Trip

Karan Aujla kept his promise and turned Vijendra's dream into reality. On Monday, the contestant shared pictures and videos from his Maldives vacation on social media, thanking Karan for his generous gesture and expressing his gratitude to Samay Raina as well. "Thank you so much @indiasgotlatent for giving me such an amazing platform and unforgettable experience. A huge thank you to @karanaujla for your appreciation and for this incredible Maldives trip. It truly means a lot to me. Thank you so much @tanmaybhat for your love and support. Thank you @gurleenpannu. It was a pleasure meeting you. Thank you so much @therahuldua for your encouragement and kindness. A very special thank you to @maisamayhoon (Samay Raina). You are an amazing person. Thank you for supporting and motivating me. I will always remember your kindness," the contestant posted on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vijendra Rajak (@vijendra_rajak_igt)

About 'India's Got Latent' and Past Controversy

The second season of 'India's Got Latent' is streaming on Netflix and YouTube. Samay Raina made a strong comeback after more than a year away from the public eye following the 'India's Got Latent' controversy.

For those unversed, the 'India's Got Latent' controversy began in February last year after Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish Chanchlani, and Apoorva Mukhija appeared as panellists on the show. A remark made by Allahbadia triggered widespread backlash, following which FIRs were filed against Samay Raina and others involved. Following the controversy, Raina removed the show from YouTube, while Allahbadia later issued a public apology. (ANI)