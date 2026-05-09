Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartfelt birthday post for Vijay Deverakonda, calling him 'my man' and 'husband'. Her detailed itinerary of their day, along with pictures, went viral, sparking excitement among fans of the beloved duo.

Melting hearts on social media, actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a warm and affectionate birthday wish for husband Vijay Deverakonda, sparking much excitement among fans once again. The heartfelt post, filled with admiration and sweet emotions, quickly went viral as fans celebrated the beloved duo's bond.

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Rashmika Shares Birthday Itinerary

In celebration of Vijay's birthday, Rashmika shared a sweet itinerary of how the couple spent the day. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

"It's my man's birthday today and my day went like this..... In reverse tho," Rashmika playfully wrote. With further details, she continued, "Now we are headed to our friend's place to celebrate, but before this we went to the gym and worked out, and before that I did some quick cardio while Vijju went out for a meeting and before that we went and met our boys and girls who'd come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well and before that good mornings to paapalu dad and Shimmu happened who is here for Vijju's birthday and thus it was a perfect day!"

Appearing in high spirits, Rashmika also expressed her delight at getting a shoot cancelled and having it celebrated. "Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu!" she concluded. The 'Animal' star also attached a series of pictures to the post, offering glimpses from Vijay's birthday moments throughout the day. From adorable moments of the couple to warm gatherings with family and fans, the pictures left fans elated. Many rushed to the comment section and showered the actor with birthday wishes.

Vijay Deverakonda Celebrates with Fans

Earlier in the day, fans in large numbers gathered outside Vijay's Hyderabad residence to catch a glimpse of the actor and shower him with wishes.

Responding to the overwhelming love, Vijay also appeared on the balcony of his residence and greeted fans, sending the crowd into a frenzy. The actor was joined by his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, along with family members, who stood beside him warmly acknowledging fans' affection.

Later, Vijay stepped outside his residence to celebrate with fans more closely. A special cake-cutting ceremony was organised amid loud cheers and celebrations. Adding to the excitement was a specially designed 'Ranabaali'-themed cake, arranged as a tribute to Vijay's much-anticipated movie. Videos and pictures from the celebrations soon began circulating across social media.

'Ranabaali' Movie Update

On the professional front, the makers of his upcoming film 'Ranabaali' unveiled a special behind-the-scenes video showcasing the actor's intense horse-riding training and physical preparation for his role as a warrior in the period action drama. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11, 2026. (ANI)