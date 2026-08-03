After Gaurav Khanna, actor Karan Wahi posted pictures of injuries sustained during a rubber bullet challenge on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15'. He called this season the 'scariest' and 'most pain-enduring' but said the show helps him grow.

Hours after actor Gaurav Khanna shared photos of injuries sustained during a recent task on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15', leaving fans concerned, Karan Wahi also gave a glimpse of the injuries he suffered while performing one of the reality show's toughest stunts. The actor posted pictures of the marks left on his body after the rubber bullet challenge and also spoke about his journey on the show.

Karan Wahi on His KKK Journey

Sharing the pictures on his Instagram post, Karan called Khatron Ke Khiladi his favourite show. He said that while he is "scared of everything" the show asks contestants to do, it has also helped him discover a different side of himself. "Khatro ke khiladi is by far my fav show. Not because I am a DareDevil or I like Adventure. I am scared of everything that the show makes you do. But I love it because it teaches me things about myself I never thought I had in me."

Talking about returning to the show for the third time, Karan said this has been the "scariest" as well as the "most pain-enduring" season for him. Despite the challenges, he said the experience has made him stronger and taught him more about himself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Wahi (@karanwahi) "This is the third time I'm doing this, and it's been the scariest and the most pain-enduring season. But something about this show makes me fall in love with it even more. It's made me soo much more than who I am. It's taught me who I can be if I want to...#thankyou"

The 'Most Difficult' Rubber Bullet Stunt

The actor also described the rubber bullet task as the "most Difficult Stunt" he has ever performed and urged fans not to copy what they see on television. "Here is the most Difficult Stunt i have been a part of Watch #kkk15 And see all ur favs face fear like never before. Also DONT TRY THIS ANYWHERE Just DONTT..." The intense challenge featured Gaurav Khanna, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shagun Sharma and Karan Wahi. As part of the elimination round, called the 'Fear Fanda', the contestants had to stand in a line with their backs facing the shooter while rubber bullets were fired at them.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Contestants

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 also features Harsh Gujral, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Avinash Mishra, Farrhana Bhat, Shagun Sharma, Avika Gor, Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Rithvik Dhanjani and Vishal Aditya Singh. (ANI)