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Inside PHOTOS of Vijay Deverakonda’s Minimal Yet Classic Luxury Jubilee Hills Villa
Vijay Deverakonda owns a luxurious home in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, reflecting his sleek and minimalist style. The premium residence features elegant modern interiors and is located in one of the city’s most upscale and exclusive neighbourhoods.
Prime Location in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
Vijay Deverakonda lives in a luxurious house in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills, one of the city’s most elite areas. The neighbourhood is home to many celebrities and business leaders, reflecting his premium and exclusive lifestyle in this highly sought-after location.
Purchased in 2019 as a Dream Investment
The actor purchased this luxurious property in 2019, marking a major personal milestone. Reports suggest the villa is valued at around ₹15 crore, reflecting his rising stardom and refined taste in premium real estate investments.
A Multi-Storey Modern Villa
The property is a spacious multi-level villa with a modern design. It features clean lines, open layouts and thoughtfully planned interiors, creating a stylish yet warm and welcoming atmosphere that reflects a sophisticated lifestyle.
Elegant White and Neutral Interiors
The home follows a white and neutral colour theme. Each room is styled in a minimal yet classic design, creating a calm, elegant and luxurious atmosphere that feels both sophisticated and warmly inviting.
Large Glass Windows and Open Layout
The large glass windows are a standout feature of the house, allowing natural light to fill the interiors. They also create a seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces, making the villa feel bright, open and airy.
Stylish Living Room with Modern Furnishings
The living area is spacious and elegantly designed with modern furniture, wooden flooring and well-planned lighting. A balanced mix of textures and subtle detailing adds character while keeping the space clean, stylish and uncluttered.
Terrace Garden and Entertainment Spaces
The villa is designed for both relaxation and entertainment, featuring a terrace garden for parties, a private in-house gym and a music room. These spaces provide the perfect setting to unwind after busy and long workdays.
A Home Shared with Family – and Soon Rashmika?
Currently, Vijay Deverakonda lives in this luxurious home with his father Govardhan Rao, mother Madhavi, brother Anand and their pet dog Storm. With his upcoming wedding to Rashmika Mandanna, fans are speculating she may also move into this beautiful residence.
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