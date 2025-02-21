Rose's KOMCA exit: Strategic move ahead of BLACKPINK's world Tour?

Rose's KOMCA Exit is claimed to be a Strategic Move Ahead of BLACKPINK's World Tour. Let's have a clearer look at the possibilities surrounding this move of Blackpink's Rose.

South Korean girl band Blackpink member Rose is a global star. Currently trending news about Rose is that she decided to exit KOMCA, i.e., Korea Music Copyright Association. Earlier, Rose, along with the other members of Blackpink, renewed their contract with YG Entertainment as a band, Blackpink, but did not renew their contracts individually to potentially grow as individuals internationally. This was a great step taken by the girls of Blackpink.

Rose's KOMCA exit:

Now, Rose's exit from the Korea Music Copyright Association is also said to be a strategic move ahead of Blackpink's world tour that is scheduled from June 2025 to January 2026. This step can allow Rose to rise to fame globally with a much simpler and easier approach towards success.

Rose's music is most likely to generate significant revenue internationally, particularly in the US market. In this case, having KOMCA manage her copyrights will cost double to promote her work internationally along with her base country. By consolidating her copyright management under US-based Atlantic Records, she can simplify the process and ensure efficient collection of royalties, especially from international markets. The earnings of Rose are higher from the US than from Korea, so this would even help her to grow her audience internationally.

ALSO READ: Blackpink's rise to fame: members, music, impact to global sensation

Strategic move ahead of BLACKPINK's world Tour?

This step at this moment can be much more beneficial as the world tour is ahead, making more ways to earn from the other countries. This step can reduce her cost of copyrights as she had to pay the fee twice if the copyrights were to be managed by Korea Music Copyright Association as they control copyrights in Korea and not Internationally.

By taking this step, Rose allowed herself to have more international collaborations that would help her solo career grow well. She has already seen successful results from collaborations like "Apartment" with Bruno Mars.

ALSO READ: Blackpink World Tour 2025: Dates, cities, everything about live shows

Latest Videos