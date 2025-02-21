Rose's KOMCA exit: Strategic move ahead of BLACKPINK's world Tour?

Rose's KOMCA Exit is claimed to be a Strategic Move Ahead of BLACKPINK's World Tour. Let's have a clearer look at the possibilities surrounding this move of Blackpink's Rose. 

Rose's KOMCA exit: Strategic move ahead of BLACKPINK's world Tour? MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 12:14 PM IST

South Korean girl band Blackpink member Rose is a global star. Currently trending news about Rose is that she decided to exit KOMCA, i.e., Korea Music Copyright Association. Earlier, Rose, along with the other members of Blackpink, renewed their contract with YG Entertainment as a band, Blackpink, but did not renew their contracts individually to potentially grow as individuals internationally. This was a great step taken by the girls of Blackpink.

Rose's KOMCA exit:

Now, Rose's exit from the Korea Music Copyright Association is also said to be a strategic move ahead of Blackpink's world tour that is scheduled from June 2025 to January 2026. This step can allow Rose to rise to fame globally with a much simpler and easier approach towards success.

Rose's music is most likely to generate significant revenue internationally, particularly in the US market. In this case, having KOMCA manage her copyrights will cost double to promote her work internationally along with her base country. By consolidating her copyright management under US-based Atlantic Records, she can simplify the process and ensure efficient collection of royalties, especially from international markets. The earnings of Rose are higher from the US than from Korea, so this would even help her to grow her audience internationally.

ALSO READ:  Blackpink's rise to fame: members, music, impact to global sensation

 Strategic move ahead of BLACKPINK's world Tour?

This step at this moment can be much more beneficial as the world tour is ahead, making more ways to earn from the other countries. This step can reduce her cost of copyrights as she had to pay the fee twice if the copyrights were to be managed by Korea Music Copyright Association as they control copyrights in Korea and not Internationally.

By taking this step, Rose allowed herself to have more international collaborations that would help her solo career grow well. She has already seen successful results from collaborations like "Apartment" with Bruno Mars.

ALSO READ:  Blackpink World Tour 2025: Dates, cities, everything about live shows

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

India Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant got summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell RBA

India's Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Lollapalooza Mumbai: This korean Pop band making India Debut for this reason MEG

Lollapalooza Mumbai: This korean Pop band making India Debut for this reason

Happy's Place renewed for season 2, Reba McEntire-led comedy continues on NBC NTI

Happy’s Place renewed for season 2, Reba McEntire-Led comedy continues on NBC

Late filmmaker Shyam Benegal honored at National Indian Film Festival of Australia NTI

Late filmmaker Shyam Benegal honored at National Indian Film Festival of Australia

Recent Stories

India Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant got summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell RBA

India's Got Latent row: After Ranveer Allahbadia, Ashish, Rakhi Sawant summoned by Maharashtra cyber cell

BREAKING: 7 dead after bus with 40 people on board collides with truck in Gujarat's Kutch shk

BREAKING: 7 dead after bus with 40 people on board collides with truck in Gujarat's Kutch

Champions Trophy 2025, ENG vs AUS Preview: Can England capitalise on Australia's injury woes snt

Champions Trophy 2025, ENG vs AUS Preview: Can England capitalise on Australia's injury woes?

Kajol inspired hairstyles: Timeless hairdos to pair with your saree gcw

Kajol-inspired hairstyles: Timeless hairdos to pair with your saree

Daaku Maharaaj LEAKED: Urvashi Rautela, Nandamuri Balakrishna's film on iBomma, Tamilrockers, and more NTI

Daaku Maharaaj LEAKED: Urvashi Rautela, Nandamuri Balakrishna's film on iBomma, Tamilrockers, and more

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon