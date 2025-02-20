Blackpink World Tour 2025: Dates, cities, everything about live shows

Blackpink's comeback is the most anticipated comeback now. Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rose are all set to start their world tour and the detauls revealed are here from dates to countries and ticket details.

Blackpink is the popular K pop band run by four talented South Korean girls named Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa. This band was formed by YG Entertainment and has been doing a great job since then. Their music and magic have been captivating the hearts of the audience for years now. They started their journey in 2016 and renewed their 'Blackpink' group contract in 2023, but they did not renew their individual contracts with the company. Since then, the four girls have been making music and also exploring their interests in their own ways to make individual careers along with the group.

Now, the Blackpink girls are making a strong comeback with the world tour as a group again after almost two years of working separately. The member of Blackpink, Rosé, recently revealed, 'Blackpink still has business left with the music world.'. This gave hope to Blackpink fans, and their comeback is the most anticipated.

Blackpink World Tour 2025:

Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa are planning for a world tour starting in June 2025 to end the tour with a three-night legendary Tokyo Dome on January 16 to 18, 2026. The tickets for these shows in respective countries are going to be available on authorized platforms from February 2025.

Blackpink world tour dates from June 2025 to January 2026:

July 05: At Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea

July 06: At Goyang Stadium Goyang in South Korea

July 12: At SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles

July 18: At Soldier Field in Chicago

July 22: At Rogers Stadium in Toronto

July 26: At Citi Field in New York

August 02: At Stade de France in Paris

August 06: At Ippodromo Snai La Maura in Milan, Italy

August 09: At Estadi Olímpicin Barcelona, SSpain

August 15: At Wembley Stadium in London

January 16, 22026: AtTokyo Dome in Tokyo

January 17, 2026: At Tokyo Dome in Tokyo

January 18, 2026: At Tokyo Dome in Tokyo

