Blackpink's rise to fame: Know about its members, music, impact to global sensation

Blackpink is a South Korean pop girl group formed by YG Entertainment. This band got great recognition and a global fanbase with the engaging music. Let's know about the members, music and impact behind the global sensation of this K pop band Blackpink. 

Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Feb 20, 2025, 1:41 PM IST

Blackpink is a South Korean pop girl group formed by YG Entertainment. This band got great recognition and a global fanbase with the engaging music. This group has four talented girls named Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa. This band became world-famous by breaking records and marking their royalty in K-Pop. Blackpink members have been making headlines for many reasons. Let's have a look at the members who have been creating history with their talents. 
 

Rosé: The Powerful Vocalist with a Unique Tone

Roseanne Park, famously known as Rose, is Blackpink's main vocalist who is well known for her distinctive and powerful vocal range on stage. Her voice has a unique quality that is both delicate and strong, which makes her capable of conveying a wide range of emotions within her. Rose's vocal prowess is a defining element of Blackpink's music. Beyond this, Rose is also a trained guitarist and has showcased her musical abilities on various platforms, including her solo debut, "-R-," which further highlighted her artistic individuality and vocal power to start her individual career. 
 

Lisa: The Dynamic Main Dancer and Rapper

Lalisa Manobal is well known as simply Lisa. Lisa is the main dancer and lead rapper in the band Blackpink. Her incredible talent and stage presence got her global recognition and fame as one of the best dancers in K-Pop. Her rapping skills are also incredible. Lisa also made her solo debut as 'Lalisa,' leading to record-breaking success. Lisa also made her acting debut with White Lotus season 3. 
 

Jisoo: The Elegant Visual and Vocalist

Kim Ji Soo, famously known as Jisoo, is the eldest member of the band Blackpink. Jisoo is a vocalist. Jisoo earned the recognition as one of the most stunning visuals with her elegance and charm on stage. Jisoo is known for her stable vocals, and she also expanded her niche by acting in a drama titled 'Snowdrop.'. Jisoo is said to be the strongest pillar of the band Blackpink.
 

Jennie: The Charismatic Rapper and Vocalist

Jennie Kim is famously known as Jennie, the multi-talented member with the talents of a rapper and vocalist. Her unique vocals add distinct flavor to BLACKPINK's music. Jennie's rapping skills are impactful, and she is also known for her unique fashion sense. Jennie also made her solo debut, 'SOLO,' which was a massive success, creating a base for her individual career.
 

Blackpink as a Whole

Blackpink is a combination of these four talented girls who came with big dreams. Their music is a blend of various genres like pop and hip-hop to EDM and trap, which attracts the audience worldwide. Blackpink is known for their high energy and stunning stage presence. They have created an undeniable influence beyond music and into fashion, beauty, and also pop culture.
 

Blackpink started their career with YG Entertainment and got great success and recognition. In 2023, the members renewed the contract of the band Blackpink with YG Entertainment but did not renew their solo contracts to expand their scope of work and start individual bands to grow in their respective interests.
 

