Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, has posted a video of their daughter that's causing a stir online. In the clip, the little girl is seen riding a tricycle at home while wearing an Argentina jersey.

Messi Ronaldo FIFA World Cup 2026: They rule world football, and their rivalry is legendary. We're talking about Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, of course. Football fans are practically divided into two camps over them (Messi vs Ronaldo 2026).

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Ronaldo's daughter seen in an Argentina jersey at home

Now, just as they're probably heading into their last World Cup, a new debate has kicked off. And it's all thanks to a video of Ronaldo's daughter. The big question: is she a Messi fan?

Ronaldo's partner, Georgina Rodriguez, posted a video on social media showing their young daughter riding a tricycle inside their house. The catch? She was wearing an Argentina jersey. As you can imagine, the video went viral almost instantly, and everyone started talking about it. People are now wondering what message Georgina was trying to send with this post.

Messi's fans are having a field day. They're saying that even Ronaldo's own daughter has become a Messi fan. They argue it shows just how popular Leo is, that even with a superstar dad at home, she chose to wear the jersey of his biggest rival. They're also pointing out that Messi's three sons are all his biggest fans, which they claim puts 'LM10' ahead of Ronaldo.

Is she a Messi fan?

But Ronaldo's supporters have a different take. They say his daughter is too young to pick a favourite footballer. They believe Georgina probably dressed her in the jersey to send a message of unity in football—that no matter which country you support, everyone enjoys the game together.

Meanwhile, both Messi and Ronaldo are set to play in their sixth World Cup. Messi, who led his country to victory last time, is aiming for another trophy. He currently has 13 World Cup goals and needs just four more to break the all-time record. He even scored in a recent practice match.

For Ronaldo, this is likely his last chance to win the World Cup, a trophy that has always eluded him. He has scored a total of 8 goals in World Cups so far.