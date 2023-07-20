Rohit Roy reveals why his daughter Kiara declined Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies'

Due to an injury, Rohit Roy, who had to quit Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 in the middle of the episode, spoke about his daughter Kiara choosing to focus more on her studies than performing. She was contacted to appear in Zoya Akhtar's "The Archies," he added.

Currently appearing on Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13, Rohit Roy recently talked about his daughter Kiara. He asked if Kiara might try her hand at acting anytime soon. Manasi Joshi Roy, Rohit's wife, and both of them are actors. Since Rohit Roy and his wife Manasi Joshi Roy both work as actors and have a lengthy history in the entertainment business, there is a natural interest in learning if their daughter would follow in their footsteps.

Rohit told India Today, "About a year and a half back, I was at a fashion event hosted by Shabana Azmi. There was a great amount of media and paps and of course many stars. Later, Excel called me for The Archies. I told them that she is studying at the Brown University but I will check. I did tell her but she couldn’t give it a thought given the space she is in, where competition is intense. I have told her that once you finish your education and want to give it a thought, we would wholly support you,”. Rohit Roy is not just an actor, but also a writer and a director. He adamantly refused when asked if he would introduce his daughter to the pitch. Rohit would rather produce for Kiara than direct because he thinks it is unwise for filmmakers to star in their own children's films.

Rohit stated, "I think it's one of the biggest blunders of filmmakers to direct their own kids, when asked whether actors and filmmakers should direct their own kids. It's the absolute worst. I might produce for her, but I won't be directing. She would want Karan Johar to direct her rather than me, which is still a valid point (laughs). But because I wouldn't be able to push the boundaries, I'll never direct her debut movie. It would be great if she were directed by someone who solely collaborates on creative projects with her. I believe that parents of filmmakers should never launch them.

He recently took part in Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, an adventure-themed show, and he claimed that his daughter Kiara had been worrying about him ever since he got the call for the show. Unfortunately, Rohit had to go home after getting hurt while performing one of the duties.

