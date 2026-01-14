A rare old photo of Rocking Star Yash promoting his early film by distributing pamphlets on buses has gone viral. The throwback highlights his journey from humble beginnings in Kannada cinema to becoming a pan-India star.

Kannada superstar Rocking Star Yash, who has now become a pan-India sensation, continues to dominate the headlines. Following the release of his highly anticipated film Toxic, there appears to be no stopping him. Fans are already speculating that Yash could soon emerge as a global icon, a “pan-world star”, after the massive buzz surrounding Toxic. The film’s teaser has created waves across social media, drawing widespread attention despite the controversy surrounding it.

From Kannada Actor to Pan-India Star

Today, Yash is recognised not merely as a Kannada actor but as a pan-India star. After Toxic, there are even rumours that he may receive offers from Hollywood. However, before his breakthrough with the KGF franchise, Yash was one among many actors in Kannada cinema and had not yet attained star status. His journey to superstardom was marked by struggle, perseverance, and countless challenges.

Early Career and ‘Modalasala’

Before making his mark in cinema, Yash established himself in the television industry and gradually transitioned to films. Although his debut was with Jambada Hudugi, it was Moggina Manasu that brought him widespread recognition. In 2010, he starred in Modalasala, directed by Purushotham C, which proved to be a significant milestone in his early career.

Rare Photo Goes Viral

During the promotion of Modalasala, Yash reportedly adopted a hands-on approach, personally boarding buses in Mandya to distribute pamphlets requesting people to watch his film. A rare photograph from that period, showing him interacting with passengers and distributing pamphlets, has recently resurfaced on social media and gone viral.

Co-Stars and Film Reception

The film featured prominent actors such as Rangayana Raghu and Tara, with Bhama playing the female lead opposite Yash. Modalasala was emotionally well received, and Yash’s promotional efforts, including his participation in a ‘Bus Day’ event while wearing a Modalasala T-shirt, left a lasting impression on fans.

From Humble Beginnings to Stardom

The viral photograph serves as a reminder of Yash’s humble beginnings and the determination that paved his path to stardom. Today, as he shines as a pan-India star and shows signs of becoming a global icon, fans draw inspiration from his journey, which stands as proof that hard work, perseverance, and passion can lead to extraordinary heights in the film industry.