- Home
- Entertainment
- Toxic Movie Cast Salaries Revealed: Yash, Nayanthara & Kiara’s Massive Paychecks Uncovered
Toxic Movie Cast Salaries Revealed: Yash, Nayanthara & Kiara’s Massive Paychecks Uncovered
The teaser for Yash’s upcoming film Toxic has become a massive hit. Fans are now curious about the cast’s paychecks, so here’s a look at how much Yash, Nayanthara, and Kiara are earning.
14
Image Credit : X/@KVNProductions
Rocking Star Yash is coming with Toxic
Just as Baahubali was a turning point for Telugu cinema, KGF was for Kannada cinema. It changed perceptions and expanded the market. KGF 2 is one of India's biggest hits.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
24
Image Credit : Asianet News
Toxic teaser trending
'Toxic' is directed by Geetu Mohandas. The teaser, dropped on Yash's birthday, got a great response and is trending. Now, the cast's salaries are out. The film's budget is ₹500 crore.
34
Image Credit : youtube/@KVNProductions
Yash's remuneration for Toxic
KVN Productions is bankrolling the film. As per reports, Yash's fee is ₹50 crore. The movie has five heroines, with Nayanthara and Kiara Advani reportedly earning the most.
44
Image Credit : Asianet News
Remuneration of Toxic heroines
Nayanthara is getting ₹12-18 crore, while Kiara Advani gets ₹15 crore. Rukmini Vasanth earns ₹3-5 crore. The film has huge buzz and is set to release on March 19.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.
Latest Videos