Due to the scene inside the car, political pressure is mounting, and actress Beatriz Taufenbach is facing a huge uproar on social media. Following this, political pressures have increased.
Yash Toxic Teaser
The teaser for Yash's 'Toxic' has created a huge sensation. The Kannada film's teaser is making waves nationally and internationally. Every frame is being discussed, with the car scene for Yash's entry causing the most debate.
Increased trouble for actress Beatriz Taufenbach
Actress Beatriz Taufenbach appeared in the 'Toxic' teaser. People are stunned by the Ukrainian actress's boldness. She has become a favorite, but the teaser's success has brought her a lot of trouble.
Political pressure on the actress
Beatriz Taufenbach is getting praise and criticism on social media. While praised in India, she faces backlash in Ukraine and other countries. Political pressure is mounting, and influential leaders have expressed outrage, disturbing her peace.
Actress Beatriz Taufenbach deleted Instagram
Following increased political pressure, outrage, and criticism, actress Beatriz Taufenbach has deleted her Instagram account, which had millions of followers.
Actress Beatriz Taufenbach goes silent
After deleting her Instagram, it's said Beatriz Taufenbach isn't taking calls. The actress has gone silent and is reportedly not responding to any messages.
Multiple complaints in India over one scene
The Aam Aadmi Party's women's wing has filed a complaint with the Women's Commission against the 'Toxic' teaser. The commission has sought an explanation from the Censor Board. Other organizations have also filed complaints.
