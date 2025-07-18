Riddhima Kapoor Sahni honored her late father Rishi Kapoor with a new tattoo, "Mushk," while celebrating her debut film shoot alongside Neetu Kapoor and others.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni paid an ode to her late father Rishi Kapoor with her new tattoo.

She got "Mushk" inked on her wrist.

For the unversed, late Rishi Kapoor affectionately used to call Riddhima "mushk".

Last year, Riddhima got her first tattoo. She got 'Kuks' inked on her hand and dedicated it to her mother who calls her 'Kuks'.

Flaunting both tattoos, Riddhima penned a sweet note on Instagram.

"Inked with the deepest link (red heart emoji) Har Janam main same parents

A prayer in writing #kuksmushkforvever," she captioned the post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Riddhima recently finished shooting for her debut film with Kapil Sharma. In the film, Neetu Kapoor will also be seen playing a pivotal role.

After wrapping up the shoot, Riddhima took to Instagram and expressed her happiness over the bond she created with over 200 people on the sets.

"Firsts are always special. Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blue print of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives. For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heart warming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens," she wrote.

Sadia Khateeb, Sarath Kumar and Aditi Mittal are also a part of the movie.The film's title and release date have not been disclosed by the makers yet. (ANI)