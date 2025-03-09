IIFA 2025: Riddhima Kapoor recalls exciting moment of meeting PM Modi: 'A memorable day'

Read Full Article

Riddhima Kapoor recalled her meeting with Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and said that it was a big day for her as she had waited 10 years to meet him.

The fashion designer had met PM Modi in New Delhi in December last year to invite him to the celebration of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor's 100th birth anniversary.

During the ongoing silver jubilee celebrations of IIFA 2025 in Jaipur, Rajasthan, Riddhima said, "It was an amazing experience. He is magnetic. It was nice to meet him. I had waited for 10 years and it was a big day for me."

Riddhima's husband Bharat Sahni also chipped in and shared an interesting detail of the gift presented by his wife to PM Modi. He said, "She made something for him 10 years ago, which she gave as a present. It was touching."

Members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, were present during the interaction.

During their brief meeting, PM Modi shared his admiration for Raj Kapoor's lasting influence on Indian cinema and spoke about the power of films in their era. He recalled an incident involving veteran leader LK Advani and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"I remember the impact of films in those days. It was during the Jana Sangh era, and there was an election in Delhi. After the party lost, Advaniji and Atalji said, 'What should we do now?' Then they decided, 'Let's watch a movie.' They went to watch Raj Kapoor's 'Phir Subah Hogi'," the Prime Minister had said.

PM Modi also fondly recounted another memory involving Ranbir Kapoor's father, the late Rishi Kapoor.

"When I was in China, a song by your father was being played. I told my colleagues to record it on their phones, and I sent it to Rishiji. He was so delighted by it," he stated.

The Prime Minister also spoke about Raj Kapoor's role in establishing Indian cinema's global influence long before the term "soft power" became popular. (ANI)

