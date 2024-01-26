Bigg Boss 17 update: Was Munawar Faruqui behind Mannara Chopra? Abhishek Kumar has to say THIS about the duo

Excitement peaks as Bigg Boss 17's grand finale approaches on January 28. The top five finalists, including Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui, reflect on their emotional journeys

Bigg Boss Season 17 fans are eagerly anticipating the grand finale of the controversial reality show scheduled for January 28. Ahead of the big day, the top five finalists were treated to a glimpse of their respective journeys in the show. In yesterday's episode, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, and Arun Mashettey watched their video, while Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui's journey was shown today.

During Mannara Chopra's video revelation, she expressed excitement at witnessing the live audience's love and her journey on the show. After watching the video, she returned to the room where she shared her experience with the contestants. Ankita Lokhande hugged Mannara as she recounted her emotions.

Mannara then revealed to Munawar Faruqui, "Mei tere liye toh bohot emotional ho gayi (I got emotional for you)," referring to the emotional moments captured in the video. When asked by Abhishek Kumar if those moments were romantic, Mannara clarified that they were fun moments.

Expressing her emotions, Mannara said, "Joh hum deeply yaha pe feel karte hai na matlab voh alag dikhta hai. Joh deep andar hota hai voh alag hai, voh jazbaat alag hai (Whatever we feel looks very different)."

Abhishek Kumar then disclosed Munawar Faruqui's initial attempts to woo Mannara. He shared, "Isne (Munawar) bohot try maari hai starting mei aap pe. Jab aap patt gaye, jab aap iske piche piche ho gaye tab yeh nikal liya (Munawar tried a lot on you initially. When you were convinced and you came behind him, he went away)."

Mannara didn't provide a direct response to Abhishek's statement, while Ankita smiled. She went on to reveal that Munawar had told Ayesha that he didn't talk much to Mannara. Munawar, interrupting, started talking to Abhishek, and Mannara teased him by saying, "Abb nahi sunega ye (Now he won't listen)."

In another segment of the episode, Munawar Faruqui's journey was showcased. Later, before bedtime, Mannara and Ankita engaged in a heart-to-heart conversation about their respective journeys in the house. Ankita expressed concern about her husband, Vicky Jain, and his family being portrayed negatively. Mannara comforted and apologized to her for any negative comments made throughout the season.

Towards the episode's conclusion, filmmaker and Khatron Ke Khiladi host Rohit Shetty made an appearance inside the Bigg Boss house. In the upcoming episode, one of the top five finalists will have the opportunity to participate in the next season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.