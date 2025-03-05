Ben Stiller reveals Barack Obama turned down voice role in 'Severance' season 2

Ben Stiller revealed that Barack Obama declined a voice role in Severance season 2 due to scheduling conflicts, despite being a fan. Keanu Reeves ultimately voiced the part.

Actor-director Ben Stiller recalled how Former President of the United States Barack Obama, turned down the voice role in Ben Stiller's directorial series 'Severance' season 2.

"I didn't ask him in person, I knew someone who knew his lawyer and his lawyer said I can relay the request if you write an email," said Stiller on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, reported Deadline.

He approached him for a voice role in the second season of the Apple TV+ series. "I wrote an email to him saying like, 'Hey we have this show,' whatever. And like two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama."

In his reply, Stiller shared that Obama told him he was a "big fan of the show" and was awaiting the second season. However, the former President of the United States turned down the offer saying, "I don't think I have time in my schedule to make it happen."

"I'm like, what's more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance?" Stiller said, as per the outlet.

Obama would have provided the voice in the "Lumon is Listening" video featured in the series, but Keanu Reeves ultimately voiced it.

"He's just like the most warm and inviting voice," Stiller said of Reeves. "I don't know if when you see the building and you hear his voice, you necessarily think immediately that it's Keanu, but then I think you have this just innate feeling," he added, reported Deadline.

Latest Videos