Blackstone Makes Strategic Minority Investment In ITE Management: Retail Stays Optimistic
Updated: Mar 6, 2025, 6:00 AM IST

Blackstone Inc (BX) announced on Thursday that funds managed by Blackstone Credit & Insurance (BXCI) made a strategic minority investment in asset manager ITE Management, L.P.

BXCI’s Infrastructure and Asset-Based Credit platform provides investment-grade credit, non-investment-grade credit, and structured investments. It manages over $90 billion and has over 70 investment professionals.

ITE Management is an alternative investment firm focused on transportation infrastructure. It seeks to generate returns through a diversified portfolio of critical, income-generating transportation assets.  

Blackstone said the transaction proceeds would be used to expand existing ITE products and fund growth initiatives, including new products and platforms.

Meanwhile, a Reuters report said on Wednesday that the Northumberland County Council has granted planning permission to Blackstone’s proposal for a $13 billion "hyperscale" data centre in North East England.

Earlier this week, Blackstone announced that it will acquire a majority stake in CMIC Co., Japan’s leading contract research organization.

CMIC provides comprehensive end-to-end services across clinical trial phases and therapeutic areas. While Blackstone will acquire a 60% stake, CMIC HOLDINGS will retain the remaining 40%.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment continued to trend in the ‘bullish’ territory (56/100), albeit with a lower score.

Blackstone’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:18 p.m. ET on March 5, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits Blackstone’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 12:18 p.m. ET on March 5, 2024 | Source: Stocktwits

Blackstone also recently announced that funds managed by Blackstone Infrastructure will acquire Safe Harbor Marinas, a marina and superyacht servicing business in the U.S., for $5.65 billion.

Blackstone shares have lost over 13% in 2025 but are up over 20% in the past year.

