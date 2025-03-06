Investors Eye Zscaler’s Q2 Results After Rival Crowdstrike’s Mixed Print: Retail Stays Bullish

Investors Eye Zscaler’s Q2 Results After Rival Crowdstrike’s Mixed Print: Retail Stays Bullish
Updated: Mar 6, 2025, 7:00 AM IST

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) stock remained volatile on Wednesday as the cybersecurity vendor prepares to release its quarterly results after the closing bell.

According to the Finchat-compiled consensus estimates, the San Jose, California-based company is expected to report adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 and revenue of $635.35 million for the second quarter of the fiscal year 2025.

This compares to the year-ago EPS of $0.76 and revenue of $525 million, with the 21% estimated year-over-year (YoY) topline growth marking a deceleration from 26% in the first quarter.

Shares of larger peer Crowdstrike, Inc. (CRWD) plunged nearly 8% on Wednesday despite a quarterly beat. The market did not take kindly to a slowdown in key operational metrics and its mixed guidance. 

Zscaler investors will also likely focus on key operating metrics such as deferred revenue and calculated billings, which grew at a 27% and 13% YoY, respectively.

Investors may also be keen to know whether the company tinkers with its fiscal year 2025 guidance, which models EPS of $2.94 to $2.99 and revenue of $2.623 billion to $2.643 billion. 

Earlier this month, Barclays raised the price target for Zscaler stock to $250 from $220 and maintained an ‘Overweight’ rating. The firm braced for a $5 million to $10 million upside to estimates but sees slower scheduled billings as a pushback.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment toward Zscaler stock remained 'bullish' (72/100) and retail chatter picked up to ‘high’ levels.

zs-sentiment.png  ZS sentiment and message volume March 5, as of 1:02 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Ahead of the results, a bullish watcher said they look forward to an earnings beat and the stock rising over $205.

Zscaler shares traded up 0.45% at $194.69 by Wednesday afternoon. The stock has gained about 7.5% so far this year.

Latest Videos
