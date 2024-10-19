Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Remo D'Souza, wife Lizelle, and five others charged in ₹11.96 crore dance troupe fraud— Details inside

     Remo D'Souza and his wife, Lizelle, along with five others, are facing serious allegations of cheating a dance troupe out of ₹11.96 crore, raising concerns in the dance community.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Remo D'Souza, a popular dance choreographer, is in the news for serious reasons. He, along with his wife, Lizelle D'Souza, and five others, has been named in a cheating case involving Rs 11.96 crore. This case is linked to allegations of cheating on a dance troupe, raising concerns about the trust in the dance community.

    The information comes from a police report, stating that the couple and the other accused have been involved in a case that dates back to between 2018 and July 2024. The complaint was filed by a 26-year-old dancer, who claimed that his troupe was deceived after winning a dance competition on television. According to the dancer, the accused pretended that the winning group belonged to them and wrongfully claimed the prize money.

    Remo D'Souza, wife Lizelle, and five others charged in Rs 11.96 crore dance troupe fraud- Details inside NTI

    The case has been filed at the Mira Road police station under several Indian Penal Code articles, including cheating and forgery. The complaint also names Vinod Raut, an alleged police officer, Omprakash Shankar Chouhan, Rohit Jadhav, a production business called Frame Production, and Ramesh Gupta. Many in the entertainment business are astonished by the situation, especially in light of Remo's renown as a director and choreographer.

    Despite the ongoing legal issues, Remo D'Souza continues to work in the film industry. His new movie, Be Happy, is set to premiere soon on Amazon Prime Video. The film stars Abhishek Bachchan as a single father and features Innayat Verma as his young daughter.

    As this story develops, fans and the dance community will be closely watching to see how the case unfolds and what it means for Remo’s career. For now, the focus remains on both the legal challenges he faces and his upcoming film project.

