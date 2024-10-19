Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'I’m Not..': Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about his Relationship status after Ananya Panday

     In a recent episode of "What Women Want," Aditya Roy Kapur discussed his relationship status with Kareena Kapoor Khan, skillfully dodging questions while reflecting on his past relationships and commitments.

    article_image1
    Author
    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 19, 2024, 3:27 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 19, 2024, 3:27 PM IST

    Kareena Kapoor Khan sparked curiosity on the latest episode of "What Women Want" by asking Aditya Roy Kapur if he is single or taken. Known for keeping his dating life private, Aditya skillfully avoided giving a direct answer, leaving fans even more intrigued about his relationship status and wanting to know more about his personal life.

     

    article_image2

    Kareena pointed out how Aditya rarely shares details about his love life, mentioning past rumors about his relationships. With recent whispers about his former connection with Ananya Panday still fresh, she playfully asked if “chilling” could count as a relationship status. Aditya responded with a smile, saying, “I’m a chiller,” adding to the fun.

     

    article_image3

    When the conversation shifted to commitment, Aditya confidently stated that he has had many long-term relationships during his 20s, proving he is not afraid of commitment. He stressed that being in a relationship should come from a genuine desire to be with someone, not from feeling lonely or wanting to avoid being alone.

     

    article_image4

    Aditya recently ended his two-year relationship with Ananya Panday, and both are now moving on with their lives. As fans speculate about his future romantic interests, Aditya continues to maintain his charming mystery, leaving everyone eager to hear more about his love life and what lies ahead for him.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Are Salman Khan's friends in danger? Kiccha Sudeep and Rashmika Mandanna's fans worried RBA

    Are Salman Khan's friends in danger? Kiccha Sudeep and Rashmika Mandanna's fans worried

    Singham Again's first song 'Jai Bajrangbali' OUT: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh channel lord Ram and Hanuman NTI

    Singham Again's first song 'Jai Bajrangbali' OUT: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh channel lord Ram and Hanuman

    Jaat Sunny Deol next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday RBA

    Jaat: Sunny Deol’s next action movie's first look poster OUT on his 67th birthday

    WATCH: Orry reacts hilariously to Ranveer Singh's burning question: 'What does he do?' NTI

    WATCH: Orry reacts hilariously to Ranveer Singh’s burning question: 'What does he do?'

    Is Oviya Helen in LOVE? Rumours surface after Tamil actress' alleged leak sex video; Read details RBA

    Is Oviya Helen in LOVE? Rumours surface after Tamil actress' alleged leak sex video; Read details

    Recent Stories

    Yogi Adityanath Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event gcw

    Yogi Adityanath’s Maha Kumbh 2025 vision: 37,000 police, 7-level security for a safe, grand event

    Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire says Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar vkp

    'Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has only added fuel to political fire': K'taka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation anr

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in Varanasi to celebrate Diwali with the nation

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles vkp

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles vkp

    Easy hacks to wear tight bangles

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon