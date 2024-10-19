'I’m Not..': Aditya Roy Kapur opens up about his Relationship status after Ananya Panday

In a recent episode of "What Women Want," Aditya Roy Kapur discussed his relationship status with Kareena Kapoor Khan, skillfully dodging questions while reflecting on his past relationships and commitments.

Kareena Kapoor Khan sparked curiosity on the latest episode of "What Women Want" by asking Aditya Roy Kapur if he is single or taken. Known for keeping his dating life private, Aditya skillfully avoided giving a direct answer, leaving fans even more intrigued about his relationship status and wanting to know more about his personal life.

Kareena pointed out how Aditya rarely shares details about his love life, mentioning past rumors about his relationships. With recent whispers about his former connection with Ananya Panday still fresh, she playfully asked if “chilling” could count as a relationship status. Aditya responded with a smile, saying, “I’m a chiller,” adding to the fun.

When the conversation shifted to commitment, Aditya confidently stated that he has had many long-term relationships during his 20s, proving he is not afraid of commitment. He stressed that being in a relationship should come from a genuine desire to be with someone, not from feeling lonely or wanting to avoid being alone.

Aditya recently ended his two-year relationship with Ananya Panday, and both are now moving on with their lives. As fans speculate about his future romantic interests, Aditya continues to maintain his charming mystery, leaving everyone eager to hear more about his love life and what lies ahead for him.

