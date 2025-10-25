Ravie Dubey praises Ranbir Kapoor’s calm professionalism and Yash’s warmth while portraying Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. The actor shares that playing Lakshman has been a profound spiritual journey on set

The Ramayana has created much hype amongst the audience for its blend of some terrific actors, visionary direction by Nitesh Tiwari, and a story very ingrained in Indian mythology. The audience is looking forward to how the film would do justice out of the epic tale and bring these mythological characters to life on screen.

During an interview, referred actor Ravie Dubey portraying Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, sharing his experience on the set. Taking the address of his role, he showered praises on the co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, showcasing the good bond and professionalism that turned the shoot into a memorable experience.

Lakshman Role: A Spiritual Journey-A Way Beyond the Character

Ravie Dubey says that this role is not only an act for him; it is a spiritual journey. He said channeling Lakshman's faithfulness, valour, and love for his brother allowed him to explore the character morally and emotionally. According to Ravie Dubey, to portray such a venerated figure has to be understood in the light of not just the actions but also the philosophy that goes along with Lakshman's decisions throughout the epic.

Ravie Dubey Praises Ranbir Kapoor’s Calmness

Ravie Dubey presented his admiration for Ranbir Kapoor in a very important role in this film. He praised Ranbir for his cool and composed demeanor that somehow creates a balance and focus on set. Ravie Dubey further added that Ranbir's professionalism and his considerate approach toward the work truly inspired all the participants in the project and made everybody's life much easier in that challenging schedule of an epic historical one.

Ravie Dubey Praises Yash’s Warmth on ‘Ramayana’ Set

Apart from Ranbir, Ravie Dubey also made a note of mentioning the warmth and friendliness of Yash, another key member of the cast. He said that Yash's cordial nature and positive energy have created an environment that encourages collaboration. Such encouragement, as according to Dubey, has been very beneficial for the actors to give their best performances demanded in this emotionally and physically taxing film.