Zendaya fueled marriage rumors with Tom Holland at the Black Women in Hollywood Awards. She wore a vintage all-white dress, previously worn by Whitney Houston, and was spotted with a gold band on her ring finger, intensifying fan speculation.

Actor and singer Zendaya turned heads with a striking all-white outfit while attending the Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles, amid the news of her marriage to Tom Holland, according to E! News.

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The 'Challengers' star wore a vintage Cachè dress featuring a gold-and-silver embellished flower on the shoulder. The design was originally created in 1987 for late singer Whitney Houston and was later worn by Sarah Jessica Parker's character Carrie Bradshaw in the film Sex and the City. Zendaya paired the look with white heels by Christian Louboutin.

Zendaya Fuels Marriage Speculation

Apart from her outfit, fans also noticed a gold band on her left ring finger, worn beneath a tri-band rolling ring, which appeared to resemble a wedding band. The actor has been spotted wearing the gold ring on several occasions recently, as per the outlet.

Earlier this week, Zendaya attended Paris Fashion Week in another all-white outfit, continuing what many fans interpreted as a subtle bridal theme, according to E! News.

The actor has also been seen pairing her engagement ring--reportedly designed by Jessica McCormack--with the gold band during a photoshoot with Robert Pattinson for their upcoming film The Drama.

Comments from Inner Circle Add to Rumours

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has publicly confirmed the marriage. However, the news was hinted at earlier this month when her longtime stylist Law Roach joked about it during the Actor Awards, according to E! News.

"The wedding has already happened," Roach said in an interview with Access Hollywood on March 1. Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, later shared the interview clip on Instagram with a caption referencing Roach's comment, further fuelling speculation among fans, writing alongside the clip, "The laugh...", according to E! News. (ANI)