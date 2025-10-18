Diwali 2025 marks a new chapter for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as they move into their luxurious Pali Hill bungalow, celebrating family, new beginnings, and success during Mumbais festive season

Diwali 2025 will mark a new beginning for one of Bollywood’s most celebrated couples, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The duo has announced that they are moving into their new family bungalow in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill area, a property estimated to be worth around Rs 250 crore.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In an official statement, the couple expressed their gratitude to everyone who has supported them over the years. They mentioned that Diwali is a time of gratitude and new beginnings, and as they move into their new home, they are thankful for all the warmth they have received. They also requested privacy and respect for their family and neighbours as they begin this new chapter in their lives.

The luxurious bungalow, spread across six floors, has been built on the site of the former Krishna Raj residence, which was the Kapoor family’s long-standing home. The new house reportedly features state-of-the-art interiors, multiple entertainment areas, and a lush terrace garden.

Among Bollywood’s Most Expensive Homes

With an estimated worth of Rs 250 crore, the Pali Hill residence now ranks among the most expensive celebrity homes in India. It will serve as the primary home for Ranbir, Alia, their daughter Raha, and Ranbir’s mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor.

For the Kapoors, this move carries deep emotional value as it combines memories of the past with hopes for the future, making it a fitting step to take during Diwali, the festival of lights and new beginnings.

Alia’s Winning Streak Continues

Alongside this personal milestone, Alia Bhatt continues her successful run in cinema. The actress recently won her sixth Filmfare Award for Best Actress for her performance in Jigra, placing her ahead of legendary actresses such as Meena Kumari, Nutan, Kajol, and Vidya Balan.

Reflecting on the film, Alia shared that Jigra will always remain special to her, not just for the story it told but for the wonderful team that helped bring it to life.

Next, Alia and Ranbir are set to reunite on screen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly anticipated film Love And War, also starring Vicky Kaushal, which is expected to release in March next year.