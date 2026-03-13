Sufi singer Bismil and India's fielding coach T Dilip arrived in Dehradun to attend cricketer Kuldeep Yadav's wedding in Mussoorie. Bismil is set to perform at a special Sufi musical evening for the guests attending the celebrations.

Sufi singer Bismil arrived at the Jolly Grant Airport to attend the wedding ceremony of the Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav, which is set to take place in Mussoorie on Saturday. While talking to ANI, Bismil expressed his excitement for his performance at the upcoming wedding ceremony between Kuldeep Yadav and Vanshika in Mussoorie. "Today, I will be performing. It will be fun. I have prepared a few shayaris for Kuldeep Yadav, which I will present at the celebratory event today. I am very excited for my friend Kuldeep's marriage. Uttarakhand is close to my heart, and I am very happy to arrive here," said Bismil.

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A special Sufi musical evening will be held tonight at the Welcomhotel The Savoy in Mussoorie for the guests attending the wedding celebrations.

Cricket Fraternity Joins Celebrations

Earlier today, India's fielding coach T Dilip arrived in Dehradun to attend the wedding celebrations of veteran spinner Kuldeep Yadav in Mussoorie, expressing happiness at being part of the special occasion. Speaking to ANI after his arrival, India's fielding coach Dilip highlighted his close bond with Kuldeep and said he was looking forward to the festivities. "We play together; he is a friend. So, it feels good," he said.

Private Ceremony, Star-Studded Guest List

According to reports, the couple previously got engaged in a private ceremony held in Lucknow in June last year, an intimate event attended only by close family members. This upcoming wedding is also expected to be a strictly private affair.

Several prominent cricket personalities are expected to attend the wedding festivities. Among those likely to be present are former India captain Sunil Gavaskar and current international players Rinku Singh, Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma, along with other guests.

It follows India's dominant performance in the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. (ANI)