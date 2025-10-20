After War 2’s disappointing box office run, Ayan Mukerji has reportedly opted out of directing Dhoom 4 and turned his focus to Brahmastra 2, reuniting with Ranbir Kapoor for the much-awaited fantasy sequel

After the underwhelming box office performance of War 2, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has reportedly decided to step back from directing Dhoom 4 and redirect his focus toward Brahmastra 2, the sequel to his 2022 fantasy epic. According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the director has already begun work on the upcoming film, which will once again feature Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

War 2

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani, had been touted as one of the biggest action releases of the year but failed to live up to its high expectations at the box office. Following its lacklustre performance, rumours suggested that Mukerji would take over the directorial responsibilities for Dhoom 4 under Yash Raj Films (YRF), with Ranbir Kapoor leading the cast. However, new reports indicate that Mukerji has chosen to move away from the Dhoom franchise entirely.

A source close to the development revealed that Mukerji felt films like War 2 and Dhoom 4 did not align with his creative sensibilities. The filmmaker reportedly wanted to pursue projects with greater emotional depth—stories that combine romance, drama, and visual spectacle.

The insider further explained that Mukerji’s creative input in War 2 had been limited, as he was mainly executing the screenplay written by Shridhar Raghavan. The source added that Mukerji, being a director who prefers to build his films from the ground up, did not wish to continue working on projects where his role was restricted to execution rather than creation.

According to the report, Mukerji discussed his decision with both Ranbir Kapoor and YRF head Aditya Chopra, and both were supportive and understanding of his choice.

Speculation about Mukerji’s return to the Brahmastra franchise gained traction when he posted a series of pictures from the mountains on Instagram with the caption “Pt. 2,” hinting at his renewed commitment to the fantasy universe he had previously created.

Providing an update on the sequel, the source mentioned that Mukerji has already completed the writing process for Brahmastra 2 and is currently fine-tuning the script while spending time in the Himalayas. The film is expected to go on floors in 2026.

Meanwhile, Mukerji’s departure from Dhoom 4 has left YRF without a confirmed director for the highly anticipated project. Reports suggest that internal discussions are ongoing, and some within the studio have proposed that Aditya Chopra himself take over directing duties. With Ranbir Kapoor already having allotted dates for the film, fans are now awaiting an official confirmation from YRF.

Chopra, who last directed Befikre in 2016, has not yet revealed whether he plans to return to the director’s chair for the next installment of the Dhoom series.