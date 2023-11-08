Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Actress Sonnalli Seygall recounts personal experience with morphed images

    Actress Sonnalli Seygall shared her own experience of image manipulation, emphasizing the fear and anger it evokes, calling for immediate action and awareness about the harmful impact on individuals and their families

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake video: Actress Sonnalli Seygall recounts personal experience with morphed images ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 8, 2023, 3:40 PM IST

    Actresses Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif recently found themselves as victims of malicious attackers who used Deepfake technology to create fake videos and images of them. This disturbing trend has raised concerns within the entertainment industry and among celebrities. Recently, actress Sonnalli Seygall shared her own experience of falling victim to image manipulation, shedding light on the terrifying and infuriating nature of such incidents.

    In an interview Sonnalli Seygall recounted a distressing incident where her own photographs were manipulated and morphed by unknown individuals. She described this experience as "very scary," emphasizing the emotional toll it took on her and her family. Her mother, who initially did not comprehend the extent of the issue, was deeply affected and questioned her about the manipulated images. Sonnalli explained to her mother that these images were not real but rather digitally altered through the process of morphing.

    Sonnalli Seygall expressed her fear and anger regarding these incidents, highlighting the violation of the law and ethics. She emphasized that such actions should not be normalized, as they are the work of anonymous individuals who hide behind their anonymity to commit these harmful acts.

    The actress found it frustrating that many people tend to overlook such incidents, calling for a change in this attitude. She stressed the impact of image manipulation on parents, who often lack awareness about the complexities involved. This can lead to distress and confusion within families when they come across manipulated images of their loved ones.

    Sonnalli Seygall also commented on the recent Deepfake video involving Rashmika Mandanna. She expressed her concern over the increasing realism and legality of these manipulated media. As a young woman, she felt vulnerable knowing that her personal information and photos were widely available on social media, leading to feelings of insecurity about the potential consequences due to the vast reach of the internet.

    Last Updated Nov 8, 2023, 3:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake: Govt cracks the whip on social media platforms

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake: Govt cracks the whip on social media platforms

    Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna's viral deepfake video row vma

    Vijay Deverakonda breaks silence on rumoured girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna's viral deepfake video row

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain to have twins? Here's what we know ATG

    Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande to give birth to twins? Here's what we know

    Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind takes jab at Yash; says "Who was he before KGF" SHG

    Allu Arjun's father Allu Arvind takes jab at Yash; says "Who was he before KGF"

    Anasuya Bhardwaj lashes out on website for 'misinterpreting' her remarks about South superstar Allu Arjun vma

    Anasuya Bhardwaj lashes out on website for 'misinterpreting' her remarks about South superstar Allu Arjun

    Recent Stories

    Diwali 2023: 5 reasons why gold is purchased on first day RKK

    Diwali 2023: 5 reasons why gold is purchased on first day

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake: Govt cracks the whip on social media platforms

    Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake: Govt cracks the whip on social media platforms

    Karnataka: Did KEA scandal Kingpin alter identity to evade police? vkp

    Karnataka: Did KEA scandal Kingpin alter identity to evade police?

    Football ISL 2023-24: Thangboi Singto reflects on Hyderabad FC's missed opportunity in 1-1 draw against Punjab FC osf

    ISL 2023-24: Thangboi Singto reflects on Hyderabad FC's missed opportunity in 1-1 draw against Punjab FC

    How low will you fall PM Modi slams CM Nitish Kumar for controversial population control remarks AJR

    'How low will you fall': PM Modi slams CM Nitish Kumar for controversial population control remarks

    Recent Videos

    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is RBA

    World Stroke Day 2023: What is a Golden Hour? Know how critical it is

    Video Icon