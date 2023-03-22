Rashmika Mandanna comes clean on her debut film being ex Rakshit Shetty's 'Kirik Party', know details

There were reports of Rashmika Mandanna being banned from the Kannada film industry after she didn't credit Rakshit Shetty for her debut film Kirik Party's success.

Months after facing trolling and backlash for not giving apt credit to filmmaker and ex Rakshit Shetty's Paramvah Studios for her debut Kannada film Kirik Party which became a huge hit and is responsible for her career today, globally loved pan-Indian star Rashmika Mandanna has spoken out about how the production house helped her land her first movie.

Rashmika Mandanna has gotten mired in various controversies in the past few months. The actress was criticized and faced fans' wrath and anger for not mentioning the production house Paramvah Studios while talking about the success of her debut film Kirik Party during an interview.

It is true that Rashmika made her big acting debut with global pan-Indian star Rishab Shetty directorial Kirik Party in 2016 opposite her ex and actor Rakshit Shetty. Rakshit is the co-founder of Paramvah Studios. He was previously engaged to Rashmika. In fact, there were reports of Rashmika Mandanna being banned from the Kannada film industry after she did not give due credit to Rakshit and Rishab for the Kirik Party's success.

Now, in a new interview with Harpers Bazaar magazine, Rashmika recalled how she got the role of Sanvi Joseph in Rakshit Shetty's produced film Kirik Party and has rectified the mistake that she did in one of her earlier interviews which got her almost banned from Kannada films. She said, "I never saw myself as an actor. I never believed I could be one. However, I was always fascinated with cinema. I also auditioned for a few roles, but nothing came through. Because of that, I began making peace with the fact that acting was not my destiny. However, after winning the title of Times Fresh Face in 2014, I got a call from Paramvah Studios (a production house). They asked me to audition for a character called Sanvi Joseph for a film called Kirik Party, which was my debut film."

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was seen in Mission Majnu on Netflix. It marked Rashmika Mandanna's first film with Bollywood star Sidharth Malhotra and also, was her big bollywood debut. She is currently busy with the shoot of Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2.

