Akshay Kumar, Hera Pheri fans cry louder to oust Farhad Samji out from new sequel; check details

Die-hard Akshay Kumar and Hera Pheri film franchise fans have united against the filmmaker Farhad Samji, who will be directing the sequel in the much-awaited Hera Pheri franchise. Read on to know more.

The conversation around Hera Pheri 3 refuses to die down anytime soon. First, the makers were asked (by fans) to get actor Akshay Kumar back for the third installment. After Kumar had confirmed that he has opted out of the franchise.

After numerous requests, now that Akshay Kumar is finally on board, it appears the fans are not too happy and elated with filmmaker Farhad Samji helming the project, also starring Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal.

On Sunday evening, all the die-hard cinema lovers, the Akkians and Akshay Kumar fans joined forces and united to get 'NATION REJECTS FARHAD IN HP3' trending on the microblogging social media platform.

Fans know that none of Farhad Samji directed films like Housefull 3, Housefull 4, Entertainment, and Bachchan Paandey have helped global megastar Akshay Kumar at the box office and these films have been huge box-office duds. It is the reason why the fans are protesting in huge numbers about getting Farhad Samji removed from the much-awaited Hera Pheri 4 since it is an iconic film franchise and is an emotion for every cinema lover who has grown up watching it.

"From King Kohli to Universe Boss Chris Gayle, everyone loves Raju. It shows how iconic the movie series and this character is. We can't let @farhad_samji ruin its legacy. No, Never!!! NATION REJECTS FARHAD IN HP3 @akshaykumar sir @SunielVShetty anna @SirPareshRawal," said a fan slamming filmmaker. "Till 2010, comedy seemed so natural that the famous characters of these films used to make everyone laugh with their facial expressions without speaking any dialogue!! #AkshayKumar #herapheri3 NATION REJECTS FARHAD IN HP3," a die-hard Akkian bashed Farhad Samji. "Forget Bollywood no Hollywood actor can make you emotional & Happy in such short time... This trio is world class. Movie that made me fan of Akshay kumar sir #AkshayKumar #HeraPheri3 NATION REJECTS FARHAD IN HP3," a fan shared.

