    When Shah Rukh Khan felt like 'little stalker uncle' with Deepika Padukone

    A recent new Reddit video has shaken the internet. Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's old clip has gone viral. In the video, Shah Rukh Khan confessed to feeling like 'little stalker uncle' with Deepika Padukone. Read on to know more.

    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published Mar 20, 2023, 10:53 AM IST

    We all know that Deepika Padukone has been ruling on hearts of fans and audiences with nuanced performances in films like Piku, Chhapaak, Padmaavat, Pathaan, Cocktail, Race 2, Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and so on. Deepika Padukone is a big name in Bollywood today. She is representing the Indian cinema and Hindi films industry globally on the world map.

    We also know that Shah Rukh Khan, the global icon and Badshah of the Bollywood industry, helped Deepika Padukone debut in the Hindi film industry, known as Bollywood, back in 2007 with the iconic film Om Shanti Om.

    Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have given nuanced and long-lasting impressive performances in Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Happy New Year, and the recent global smash hit, Pathaan. Fans always love their electrifying on-screen chemistry.

    While every ardent film fanatic and cinema lover has grown up watching Om Shanti Om, very few people might know that in an old candid interview conversation, Shah Rukh Khan confessed about feeling like a 'little stalker uncle' while shooting with Deepika Padukone during shooting Om Shanti Om. The video clip has gone viral on Reddit with fans giving interesting reactions in comments.

    In the old video clip from Koffee With Karan, now viral on Reddit, Karan Johar started this hilarious conversation and said, "I was talking to Deepika at your place. We were chatting about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, my first film. She said, Yeah, I loved it. I saw it when I was 11 years old. I nearly died. That means she was about eight when she saw Dilwale, Shah Rukh."

    Shah Rukh said, "Am I child-molesting in this film? Someone, please explain it to me. I think the first realization that I am doing a few silly things at my age came when I did my first scene with her. I am professing my love to her in a secret way because I can't do it openly. There's this line when she turns away from me. Just before that, we were discussing how we would do the scene. I gave her a reference. I am behind her and I am saying, You'll find love in life, only if you reach out for it. I started feeling jhoota (cheat). I started feeling, may I say the word, little stalker uncle, little kamina. Kya ye choti si bacchi ke liye aise piche piche jaa raha hu. (Like what am I doing, wooing this kid)."

    SRK & Deepika recount their Om Shanti Om experience.
    by u/Current_Moment_7676 in BollyBlindsNGossip

    Last Updated Mar 20, 2023, 10:54 AM IST
