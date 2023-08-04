RARKPK: Karan Johar labels Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol as 'romance icons'; here's what he said

At the press conference of his latest film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Karan Johar expressed his love for the iconic on-screen jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. Read on to know the details about what he said.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is currently running in theatres and is receiving unconditional love from the audience and fans. Director Karan Johar has returned with an iconic Bollywood-style movie topped with romance and melodrama. The lead pair, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is getting plaudits and rave reviews from viewers for their magnetic charm and chemistry. However, Karan expressed at a recent event that there can be, no other pair that could match the iconic jodi of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. At the press conference of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in Mumbai yesterday, Karan was asked about the reinvention of romance in his film. In response, he talked about the romantic on-screen couple of Shah Rukh and Kajol. He called them 'romance icons' and believed that SRK is an emotion.

Karan said, "Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are romance icons. They represent love in our movies. They have created love. Shah Rukh is love. Infact, Shah Rukh is not a superstar. He is an emotion and love. The way he sings a love song and portrays a love scene; when he says aur paas, you want to go paas!."

He also stated that there can never be another pairing like them as they make you believe in what is happening on the screen. "When he says main nahin aaunga, you believe him. When he says, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai tum nahi samjhogi even though we do not know what he means, we still go with the flow because Shah Rukh Khan is Shah Rukh Khan, and there will never be another Shah Rukh Khan. Similarly, there will be no other pairing like Shah Rukh-Kajol."

