Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2?

Akshay Kumar's film 'Oh My God 2' and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' will clash in theatres on August 11. Here's a look at their advance booking figures.

On August 11, Bollywood will see another box office duel. Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' will be released together. 'OMG 2' is directed by Amit Rai, while 'Gadar 2' is by Anil Sharma. Advance bookings for both films have begun. Look at how many tickets and money both films have made so far. Our hopes are high for an enjoyable film with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel again. We're excited to witness Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva in 'Oh My God 2'. The caravan has left us breathless. The advance booking for both films has begun.

Sacnilk states that 'Gadar 2' has sold 56,000 tickets. They earned Rs 1.47 crore. Definitely a solid start. But Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' sold only 7,300 seats. They made Rs 25 lakh thus far.

'OH MY GOD 2'

The Amit Rai-directed film stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ramayan's Arun Govil will star in 'OMG 2'. Theatres will open it on August 11. The satirical comedy-drama follows 2012's 'OMG-Oh My God!' Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl produced it. Movie creative producer Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi. The film is shot by Amalendu Chaudhary.

About 'GADAR 2'

The new teaser for 'Gadar 2' depicts Tara Singh crossing the border to rescue his son, Utkarsh Sharma, from Pakistan. Set in 1971 Lahore, 'Gadar 2' aims to deliver on its predecessor's riveting action sequences while showing Tara Singh's rage at those inciting India-Pakistan hate.

