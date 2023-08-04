Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2?

    Akshay Kumar's film 'Oh My God 2' and Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' will clash in theatres on August 11. Here's a look at their advance booking figures.
     

    Akshay Kumar VS Sunny Deol: Who will win the advance booking race, 'OMG 2' or 'Gadar 2? RBA
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 12:22 PM IST

    On August 11, Bollywood will see another box office duel. Sunny Deol's 'Gadar 2' and Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' will be released together. 'OMG 2' is directed by Amit Rai, while 'Gadar 2' is by Anil Sharma. Advance bookings for both films have begun. Look at how many tickets and money both films have made so far. Our hopes are high for an enjoyable film with Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel again. We're excited to witness Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva in 'Oh My God 2'. The caravan has left us breathless. The advance booking for both films has begun.

    Sacnilk states that 'Gadar 2' has sold 56,000 tickets. They earned Rs 1.47 crore. Definitely a solid start. But Akshay Kumar's 'Oh My God 2' sold only 7,300 seats. They made Rs 25 lakh thus far.

    Also Read: Nora Fatehi took a sly dig at some Bollywood filmmakers; here's what she said

    'OH MY GOD 2'
    The Amit Rai-directed film stars Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva. Yami Gautam, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ramayan's Arun Govil will star in 'OMG 2'. Theatres will open it on August 11. The satirical comedy-drama follows 2012's 'OMG-Oh My God!' Cape of Good Films, Ashwin Varde, Vipul D Shah, and Rajesh Bahl produced it. Movie creative producer Dr. Chandraprakash Diwedi. The film is shot by Amalendu Chaudhary.

    About 'GADAR 2'
    The new teaser for 'Gadar 2' depicts Tara Singh crossing the border to rescue his son, Utkarsh Sharma, from Pakistan. Set in 1971 Lahore, 'Gadar 2' aims to deliver on its predecessor's riveting action sequences while showing Tara Singh's rage at those inciting India-Pakistan hate.

    Also Read: 'Squid Game' star Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung to welcome their second child

    Gadar 2, directed by Anil Sharma, will collide with Akshay Kumar's 'OMG 2' on August 11.

    Last Updated Aug 4, 2023, 12:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nitin Desai's final rites to take place inside ND studios; Know details about location here ADC

    Nitin Desai's final rites to take place inside ND studios; Know details about location here

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh requests Karan Johar to release 'deleted scenes' in OTT version MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh requests Karan Johar to release 'deleted scenes' in OTT version

    Nora Fatehi took a sly dig at some Bollywood filmmakers; here's what she said vma

    Nora Fatehi took a sly dig at some Bollywood filmmakers; here's what she said

    Freddie Mercury's Yamaha Baby grand piano to be auctioned at Sotheby's; Check details here ADC

    Freddie Mercury's Yamaha Baby grand piano to be auctioned at Sotheby's; Check details here

    OMG 2: Yami Gautam's powerful performance leaves audiences eagerly anticipating film's release ATG

    OMG 2: Yami Gautam's powerful performance leaves audiences eagerly anticipating film's release

    Recent Stories

    Independence Day: Bina Das to Kalpana Dutta, 5 women freedom fighters ATG

    Independence Day: Bina Das to Kalpana Dutta, 5 women freedom fighters

    Home Minister Amit Shah refunds money deposited in Sahara through the 'Sahara Refund Portal'; check details AJR

    BREAKING: Home Minister Amit Shah refunds money deposited in Sahara through the 'Sahara Refund Portal'

    Nitin Desai's final rites to take place inside ND studios; Know details about location here ADC

    Nitin Desai's final rites to take place inside ND studios; Know details about location here

    Cravings Beware 7 tips to stay strong on your dieting journey gcw eai

    Cravings, Beware! 7 tips to stay strong on your dieting journey

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh requests Karan Johar to release 'deleted scenes' in OTT version MSW

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh requests Karan Johar to release 'deleted scenes' in OTT version

    Recent Videos

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog WATCH AJR

    Ghaziabad woman thrashes 79-year-old man for feeding stray dog: WATCH

    Video Icon
    Pune Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods WATCH AJR

    Pune: Symbiosis college professor suspended after controversial remarks on Hindu gods | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH) snt

    Amid doubts over ODI World Cup 2023 participation, Shreyas Iyer spotted outside Mumbai salon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    When USS Gerald R Ford world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    When world's largest warship crossed the Atlantic (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH snt

    The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

    Video Icon