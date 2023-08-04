Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Ranveer Singh requests Karan Johar to release 'deleted scenes' in OTT version

    At a press conference, while discussing about the OTT release of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', Ranveer Singh urged Karan Johar to include deleted scenes in the OTT version. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    First Published Aug 4, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' has been a huge hit, delighting fans with their onscreen chemistry. The film, released on Friday, July 28, has received immense love globally, with captivating dialogues and humor leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Notably, during the editing process, Karan Johar faced tough choices to craft a seamless narrative. Despite the challenges, the film's beautiful rendition of Dola Re Dola has struck a chord with audiences, further enhancing its success and leaving moviegoers wanting more of this enchanting love story.

    In the making of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Ranveer Singh's improvisation during a poignant scene with the line 'Love hai toh sab hai' didn't make it to the final cut, which was a regret for the director Karan Johar. Moreover, KJo expressed remorse for including the end credit song, Kudmayi, presented in a small box.

    Karan Johar had a clear vision for the film's runtime, not exceeding 2 hours and 48 minutes. However, the initial duration was longer, leading to the removal of several scenes. During a recent press conference in Mumbai, the team discussed Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at length. Ranveer Singh even appealed to Karan to include all the deleted scenes in the OTT version of the movie, giving fans hope to experience the film in its entirety.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    In an interview, Ranveer Singh requested Karan Johar ardently, "Sir, please release the extended version of the film with all the scenes when it streams. People are eager to see Rani's theme song and the other deleted scenes. So, kindly make the 3 hours and 10 minutes version available on OTT." Karan, with a smile, replied, "We'll see." Fans can look forward to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani streaming on Amazon Prime Video, although the official release date on OTT is yet to be announced.

