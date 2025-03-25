user
user

Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne: Breakdown on stage goes Viral; 'Stop this drama' fans yelled

Neha Kakkar got emotional on stage and fans yelled at her on stage in Melbourne. Let's look at what happened at the event.

Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne: Breakdown on stage goes Viral; 'Stop this drama' fans yelled MEG
Author
Meghana Tatiparthy
Published: Mar 25, 2025, 4:26 PM IST

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar is currently on a tour of Australia. She reached Melbourne for a concert, where she started crying as soon as she went on stage. Angry fans said go back. Know what happened? Let's take a look at the whole incident and understand what happened there. 

Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne:

Famous singer Neha Kakkar reached Melbourne for her musical concert, a video of which is going viral on social media. In this video, the singer starts crying as soon as she reaches the stage. On this video of her crying, some fans said go back now. In this, Neha Kakkar said that she will always remember it. Know what is the whole news. Why did Neha cry? Neha Kakkar had a music concert in Melbourne, where she arrived three hours late. In the video going viral, it is seen that as soon as Neha reaches the stage, the fans welcome her. 

Seeing this, she could not hold back her tears and started crying. Also, the singer told the audience that you all are very lovely. You have been waiting for her for so long. Neha said that she has never made anyone wait till date, because she hates it. She apologized for this and said that she will never forget this evening. This emotional breakdown on stage went viral all over social media. While some fans understand her situation, others blame her for wasting their time by joining the concert 3 hours late.

ALSO READ: Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos

Angry fans reacted

In this viral video, some fans can be heard expressing their displeasure towards the singer. On coming late to the show, a fan said that this is not India, you are in Australia. At the same time, another fan shouted and said go back, rest in your hotel. On this, another fan said that this is not Indian Idol, where you are performing with children.

Shared experience on social media
Neha Kakkar has shared pictures related to this concert on her Instagram. In the caption of the post, the singer wrote thank you and described the night of Sydney and Melbourne as fantastic. The singer has made a special place in the music industry with her many songs, which include songs like 'London Thumakda', 'Kar Gayi Chul', 'Kala Chashma' and 'Aankh Maare'. But currently Neha Kakkar is ruling the internet.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Did Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside MEG

Did Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside

Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and nephew injured in car accident on Nagpur highway; Read on NTI

Sonu Sood's wife Sonali and nephew injured in car accident on Nagpur highway; Read on

Chhorii 2 on OTT: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Soha Ali Khan starrer horror thriller to stream on THIS platform Check details NTI

Chhorii 2 on OTT: Nushrratt, Soha Ali Khan starrer horror thriller to stream on THIS platform – Check details

Tamil actor Shihan Hussaini passes away in Chennai after battling blood cancer - Read more NTI

Tamil actor Shihan Hussaini passes away in Chennai after battling blood cancer – Read more

"Who are these people, we should think where society is heading": Kangana Ranaut slams Kunal Kamra ddr

'For 2 minutes of fame': Kangana Ranaut rips into Kunal Kamra over Eknath Shinde remarks (WATCH)

Recent Stories

IPL 2025: What did MS Dhoni tell young sensation Vignesh Puthur after CSK's win against MI? REVEALED! HRD

IPL 2025: What did MS Dhoni tell young sensation Vignesh Puthur after CSK's win against MI? REVEALED!

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR Preview: Can KKR and RR revamp their batting and bowling to stage a comeback snt

IPL 2025, RR vs KKR Preview: Can KKR and RR revamp their batting and bowling to stage a comeback?

Did Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside MEG

Did Rohit Sharma’s wife, Ritika Sajdeh, just call Dhanashree Verma a 'gold digger'? Deets inside

Baseless factually incorrect Indian Army rubbishes reports of drone hacking by China's PLA snt

'Baseless, factually incorrect': Indian Army rubbishes reports of drone hacking by China's PLA

Phil Foden struggling? Man City players 'concerned' over England star's mental fatigue and off-pitch issues snt

Phil Foden struggling? Man City players 'concerned' over England star's mental fatigue and off-pitch issues

Recent Videos

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Phir Zinda Lyrical Video OUT – L2: Empuraan Hype with First Song Goes Wild!

Video Icon
BJP Protests in Bidar Over DK Shivakumar’s Minority Reservation Remarks | Asianet Newsable

BJP Protests in Bidar Over DK Shivakumar’s Minority Reservation Remarks | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Massive Hail Shatters Windows, Crashes Into Texas Home | Asianet Newsable

Massive Hail Shatters Windows, Crashes Into Texas Home | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Elon Musk Balances Cutlery on Finger During Dinner at Trump National Golf Club | Asianet Newsable

Elon Musk Balances Cutlery on Finger During Dinner at Trump National Golf Club | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Asianet News Rewind | When Mahrang Baloch was Barred from Traveling to US by Pakistani Authorities

Video Icon