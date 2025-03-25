Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne: Breakdown on stage goes Viral; 'Stop this drama' fans yelled

Read Full Article

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar is currently on a tour of Australia. She reached Melbourne for a concert, where she started crying as soon as she went on stage. Angry fans said go back. Know what happened? Let's take a look at the whole incident and understand what happened there.

Neha Kakkar faces backlash in Melbourne:

Famous singer Neha Kakkar reached Melbourne for her musical concert, a video of which is going viral on social media. In this video, the singer starts crying as soon as she reaches the stage. On this video of her crying, some fans said go back now. In this, Neha Kakkar said that she will always remember it. Know what is the whole news. Why did Neha cry? Neha Kakkar had a music concert in Melbourne, where she arrived three hours late. In the video going viral, it is seen that as soon as Neha reaches the stage, the fans welcome her.

Seeing this, she could not hold back her tears and started crying. Also, the singer told the audience that you all are very lovely. You have been waiting for her for so long. Neha said that she has never made anyone wait till date, because she hates it. She apologized for this and said that she will never forget this evening. This emotional breakdown on stage went viral all over social media. While some fans understand her situation, others blame her for wasting their time by joining the concert 3 hours late.

ALSO READ: Singer Neha Kakkar arrested in trading scam? Uncovering the truth behind viral photos

Angry fans reacted

In this viral video, some fans can be heard expressing their displeasure towards the singer. On coming late to the show, a fan said that this is not India, you are in Australia. At the same time, another fan shouted and said go back, rest in your hotel. On this, another fan said that this is not Indian Idol, where you are performing with children.

Shared experience on social media

Neha Kakkar has shared pictures related to this concert on her Instagram. In the caption of the post, the singer wrote thank you and described the night of Sydney and Melbourne as fantastic. The singer has made a special place in the music industry with her many songs, which include songs like 'London Thumakda', 'Kar Gayi Chul', 'Kala Chashma' and 'Aankh Maare'. But currently Neha Kakkar is ruling the internet.

ALSO READ: Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

Latest Videos