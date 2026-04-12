Ranveer Allahbadia breaks silence on Samay Raina’s jokes in Still Alive, responding with subtle wit and positivity as their light-hearted yet viral exchange continues to spark buzz across social media platforms.

Ranveer Allahbadia was recently seen interacting with paparazzi, where he addressed the ongoing chatter with a playful tone. When asked about Samay Raina, he quipped, “Samay… kaun Samay? Kya Samay? Humara time. It’s our time, my time is now.”

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The statement quickly went viral, with fans interpreting it as a confident yet humorous reply to the comedian’s digs. His composed demeanor and smile stood out, hinting that he’s not taking the situation too seriously.

Subtle Dig or Positive Mindset?

In another interaction, Ranveer appeared to indirectly address the jokes made about him. Without naming anyone, he emphasized positivity and self-growth.

He said that praise always finds its way and added that maintaining positivity helps attract better energy. Acknowledging humour, he remarked that he too has joked around a lot, reinforcing the idea of not taking things personally.

This response was widely seen as a mature take, especially amid ongoing online debates. What Samay Raina Said in Still Alive In his special Still Alive, Samay Raina openly discussed the aftermath of the India’s Got Latent controversy. Ranveer became a recurring subject in the set.

Samay joked about his mental health being affected and humorously referred to Ranveer as “the monk who sold my Ferrari.” Despite the sharp humour, he also admitted that the backlash against Ranveer may have gone too far.

A Viral Yet Light-Hearted Exchange

While the back-and-forth has fueled online chatter, both personalities appear to be handling it with humour rather than hostility. Fans are enjoying the exchange, seeing it as a blend of comedy, confidence, and mutual awareness in the public eye.