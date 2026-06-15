Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda shelled major couple goals as they visited Thummanpet village in Telangana's Achampet Mandal. The couple also launched a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting the education of meritorious students.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are one of the most loved and celebrated couples in the industry. They make millions of hearts beat with their crackling chemistry, undying love for each other, and mushy moments. Yes, the couple tied the knot of love and togetherness this year in February, in a beautiful, intimate ceremony at Udaipur's private resort. Since then, they have been inseparable.

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Rashmika - Vijay's Cute Moments

The couple celebrated their wedding with their fans in the sweetest way possible. By making arrangements for student scholarships to organising blissful lunches for them, they left no mark undone in taking blessings from their fandom. Now, just yesterday, the duo were present at the Thummanpet village in Telangana's Achampet Mandal. The couple also launched a scholarship initiative aimed at supporting the education of meritorious students.

During the event, a very cute, mushy moment of theirs surfaced on social media. Yes, you read that right. Rashmika was seen wiping the sweat from Vijay's forehead and also fixing his moustache. They looked oh-so-cute as they shelled major couple goals.

Take a look at the video

Vijay took to his X account to share a few family pictures, where he was seen with Rashmika and his parents. In the caption, he wrote, “Another Good day. Just Wrapped year 1 of Scholarships to 45 schools - 180 students. Look forward to seeing you all again in 2027 June will work towards making it bigger. Lots of love from us all. Your man, Vijay.”

During The Event…

Giving a speech at the event, Vijay said, "Giving you this small scholarship gift is very small. But I feel it is important for us. I want to be a part of your lives. Slowly, after my village, I want this move to happen across Telangana. This is my dream. I wanted to celebrate the discipline and focus behind it."

On The Work Front

Rashmika and Vijay will be seen together again on the big screen in the upcoming film Ranabaali. Rashmika will also be seen in Cocktail 2.