Ranveer Allahbadia faced backlash after posting a message to Pakistanis calling for peace, accusing Pakistan's military of terrorism; netizens slammed him, prompting deletion of the post.
Popular YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, is facing heavy criticism online after a now-deleted Instagram post addressing citizens of Pakistan. Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, his message sparked outrage among Indian social media users.
In the post, Ranveer expressed that he doesn’t hold hatred for ordinary Pakistanis. He mentioned that many Indians, like himself, wish for peace and recognize the hospitality shown by Pakistani people during personal interactions. However, he also accused Pakistan’s military and intelligence agency, ISI, of promoting terrorism and hurting the country’s own development.
He wrote that while the average Pakistani wants prosperity, it is the country’s military leadership and ISI that continue to create problems, including sponsoring attacks on Indian soil. Ranveer included examples and claimed to show proof in support of his accusations, but emphasized that his criticism was not directed at the citizens themselves.
Trying to clarify his stance, he added, “This is not Indians vs Pakistanis. This is India vs Pakistan’s Military and ISI.” He ended his message by hoping for long-term peace between both nations.
Despite the seemingly balanced tone, the internet didn’t take kindly to his remarks. Many users called him unpatriotic and accused him of sympathizing with the enemy. Some even demanded that he be banned from Indian platforms. Hashtags like #ShameOnYou and #RanveerAllahbadia began trending on X (formerly Twitter).
The backlash grew intense enough that Ranveer eventually deleted the post, but screenshots had already gone viral. While some defended his call for peace, the overall reaction remained strongly negative.
Ranveer Allahbadia shared this post on Instagram but quickly deleted it after facing backlash. pic.twitter.com/UGhVvWO1pU
— Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) May 10, 2025