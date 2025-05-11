Image Credit : Ranveer Allahbadia's Instagram Page

Popular YouTuber and influencer Ranveer Allahbadia, widely known as BeerBiceps, is facing heavy criticism online after a now-deleted Instagram post addressing citizens of Pakistan. Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, his message sparked outrage among Indian social media users.

In the post, Ranveer expressed that he doesn’t hold hatred for ordinary Pakistanis. He mentioned that many Indians, like himself, wish for peace and recognize the hospitality shown by Pakistani people during personal interactions. However, he also accused Pakistan’s military and intelligence agency, ISI, of promoting terrorism and hurting the country’s own development.