Ranveer Allahbadia, known as BeerBiceps, recently appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored, presenting visual evidence on Pakistan’s terror links and explaining why he deleted his 'Pakistani Brothers & Sisters' post.

Indian YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, known better by the name of his youtube channel BeerBiceps, recently appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored to discuss the present tensions between India and Pakistan. The lineup had Indian journalist Barkha Dutt, ex-Pakistani Foreign Minister Hina Rabbani Khar, and Pakistani journalist Shehzad Ghias Shaikh.

During the debate, Ranveer Allahbadia provided visual evidences to support his argument, placing a picture of Osama Bin Laden, the mastermind behind the 9/11 attack, who was found 800 meters from a Pakistani military camp. He also presented a picture of Hafiz Abdul Rauf, the commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba, offering funeral prayers where Pakistani military officials were present.

Ranveer Allahbadia Argument Against Pakistan's Narrative

Ranveer Allahbadia referred to the fact that Pakistan has become a world hub for terrorism and stated, "This is the face the world knows. This is the face India knows because it is most particular to our story. This man is a UN-designated terrorist being honored by the Pakistani military in the background.".

He also rationalized India's resort to force, declaring Operation Sindoor to be "precision-oriented, moderate, and just a retaliation", once more claiming that India never has been an aggressor. He contrasted India's contributions to the world, asserting, "We export vaccines, philosophy, engineers, and leaders to the world. That's why our economy is 11 times the size of Pakistan's".

Why Ranveer Allahbadia Removed His 'Pakistani Brothers & Sisters' Post

During the debate, Piers Morgan questioned Ranveer Allahbadia regarding a deleted Instagram post in which he had expressed sympathy towards Pakistani civilians, stating, "Dear Pakistani Brothers & Sisters, I will get hate from many Indians for this, but it is important to be said. Just like many Indians, I don't have hate in my heart for you. Many of us want peace as well".

Ranveer Allahbadia explained his reason behind deleting the post, saying, "I deleted it because Pakistan just broke the ceasefire and provided us with another reason not to trust the entire state once more. Even if you try negotiating with Pakistanis, they reply, 'Hey, where is the proof on the Pahalgam attack?'". He reiterated that India was reacting to terrorism, not initiating.

Social Media Response and International Debate

Ranveer Allahbadia's remarks prompted heated reactions on social media, where his followers praised him for standing up courageously and his critics questioned him for being a part of the debate. His program on Piers Morgan Uncensored has raised more controversies around India-Pakistan relations, terrorism, and coverage by the media.