Rani Mukerji has been honoured with an honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia’s La Trobe University for her contribution to Indian cinema, humanitarian work and advocacy, becoming the second Indian film personality to receive it

Rani Mukerji has been conferred an honorary Doctor of Letters by Australia’s La Trobe University, becoming the second Indian film personality to receive the prestigious honour after Shah Rukh Khan, who was honoured by the university in 2019.

The doctorate recognises Rani’s nearly three-decade-long career in Indian cinema, along with her humanitarian efforts and social advocacy. The actress appeared visibly emotional while accepting the honour. In a video that has gone viral, she could be seen wiping away tears while smiling, seemingly overwhelmed by the significance of the moment.

Actress Reflects On The Power Of Cinema

Following the ceremony, Rani shared a heartfelt statement about the recognition and what it means to her. She described receiving the honorary doctorate as one of the most humbling moments of her life.

Rani said she has always believed that films can touch hearts before changing minds. She added that she has consciously chosen stories that moved her personally and had the potential to inspire or empower audiences.

The actress also spoke about her responsibility as an artist, saying that filmmakers and actors can become cultural ambassadors through the stories they tell. She highlighted her efforts to portray strong and influential women through meaningful cinema.

Rani Honoured At IFFM, To Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan

Rani was also presented with a special citation for acting excellence at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM). The recognition celebrated her three-decade career and the wider impact of her performances.

Over the years, Rani has earned acclaim for films including Black, Hum Tum, Yuva, Bunty Aur Babli, No One Killed Jessica, the Mardaani franchise, Hichki and Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.

On the work front, Rani was last seen in Mardaani 3. She is now set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan in the upcoming film King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla in key roles. King is scheduled to release on December 24, 2026.