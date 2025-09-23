The 71st National Film Awards 2023 celebrated India’s cinematic brilliance, honouring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Vikrant Massey, and regional gems like HanuMan, Parking, and 12th Fail
The winners of the 71st National Film Awards, honouring cinematic achievements for the year 2023, was announced in August. The event celebrated films, actors, and technicians from across the country, highlighting both mainstream blockbusters and regional gems. Big names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey were recognised with Best Actor honours, while films like HanuMan and Parking emerged as standout winners in multiple categories. The Award ceremony is going on now.
Feature Films
- Special Mention: MR Rajakrishnan (Animal – Re-Recording)
- Best Tai Phake Film: Pai Tang… Step of Hope
- Best Garo Film: Rimdottianga
- Best Telugu Film: Bhagavanth Kesari
- Best Tamil Film: Parking
- Best Punjabi Film: Godday Godday Chaa
- Best Odia Film: Pushkara
- Best Marathi Film: Shyamchi Aai
- Best Malayalam Film: Ullozhukku
- Best Kannada Film: Kandeelu
- Best Hindi Film: Kathal
- Best Gujarati Film: Vash
- Best Bengali Film: Deep Fridge
- Best Assamese Film: Rongatapu 1982
- Technical and Creative Awards
- Best Action Direction: Nandu-Prudhvi (HanuMan)
- Best Choreography: Vaibhavi Merchant (Dindhora Baje Re – Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani)
- Best Lyrics: Kasarla Shyam (Ooru Palleturu – Balagam)
- Best Music Direction: GV Prakash Kumar (Vaathi), Harshavardhan Rameshwar (Animal)
- Best Makeup: Shrikanth Desai (Sam Bahadur)
- Best Costume Design: Sachin, Divya, Nidhhi (Sam Bahadur)
- Best Production Design: Mohandas (2018)
- Best Editing: Midhun Murali (Pookkaalam)
- Best Sound Design: Sachin Sudhakaran, Hariharan (Animal)
- Best Screenplay: Sai Rajesh (Baby), Ramkumar Balakrishnan (Parking)
- Best Dialogue: Deepak Kingrani (Sirf Ek Bandha Kaafi Hai)
- Best Cinematography: Prasanthanu Mohapatra (The Kerala Story)
- Best Playback Singer: Shilpa Rao (Chaliya – Jawan), Rohit (Premisthunna – Baby)
Performance Awards
- Best Child Artists: Sukriti Bandireddi (Gandhi Thatha Chettu), Kabir Khandare (Gypsy), Treesha Toshar, Shrinivas Pokale, Bhargav (Naal 2)
- Best Supporting Actor (Female): Urvashi (Ullozhukku), Janki Bodiwala (Vash)
- Best Supporting Actor (Male): Vijayaraghavan (Pookalam), Muthupettai Somu Bhaskar (Parking)
- Best Actor in a Leading Role: Rani Mukerji (Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway), Shah Rukh Khan (Jawan), Vikrant Massey (12th Fail)
Major Film Awards
- Best Direction: Sudipto Sen (The Kerala Story)
- Best Film in AVGC: HanuMan
- Best Children’s Film: Naal 2
- Best Film Promoting National, Social Values: Sam Bahadur
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
- Best Debut Film: Aatmapamphlet
- Best Film: 12th Fail
Non-Feature Films
- Special Mentions: Nekal – Chronicle of the Paddy Man, The Sea and the Seven Villages
- Best Script: Sunflowers Were The First Ones To Know
- Best Voiceover: Hari Krishnan S (The Sacred Jack – Exploring The Tree of Wishes)
- Best Music Direction: Pranil Desai (The First Film)
- Best Editing: Niladri Roy (Moving Focus)
- Best Sound Design: Shubarun Sengupta (Dhundhgiri Ke Phool)
- Best Cinematography: Meenakshi Soman, Saravanamaruthu (Little Wings)
- Best Direction: Piyush Thakur (The First Film)
- Best Short Film: Giddh The Scavenger
- Best Non-Feature Film Promoting Social and Environmental Values: The Silent Epidemic
- Best Documentary Film: God Vulture and Human
- Best Art/Culture Film: Timeless Tamil Nadu
- Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction Film: Mo Bou Mo Gaan, Lentina Ao
- Best Debut Film: The Spirit Dreams of Cheraw
- Best Non-Fiction Film: Flowering Man
The National Awards turned historic as legendary Malayalam actor Mohanlal received the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest honour in cinema.
The ceremony, hosted at Vigyan Bhavan, saw President Droupadi Murmu personally bestow the award upon the veteran star, acknowledging his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema.