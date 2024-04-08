Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ranbir Kapoor gets angry after huge crowd runs behind his new Rs 8 Crore Bentley; watch this shocking video

    Ranbir Kapoor looked irritated by a swarm of photographers and fans following his new car, which costs Rs 8 crore. On Sunday (April 07) night, Ranbir was once again spotted taking a ride in his new car. 

    Ranbir Kapoor has been on cloud nine after the tremendous success of his most recent film, 'Animal'. The Bollywood celebrity, in fact, recently acquired a brand new Bentley for Rs 8 crore. He is also looking forward to the completion of his and wife, actress Alia Bhatt's, home, which has been under construction for several years. On Sunday night, Ranbir was spotted driving his new automobile. He was not driving the automobile this time, however.

    However, the actor appeared to lose his cool as a swarm of paparazzi rushed behind his car to photograph him. In a video posted by Viral Bhayani, Ranbir is obviously angry as cameras almost follow him to his building. 

    On Saturday night, photographers spotted Ranbir driving his Bentley with Alia Bhatt sitting next to him. Ranbir and Alia were seen leaving their flat building, Vastu, for a late-night trip in Mumbai.

    Ranbir looked handsome in a black shirt, while Alia looked stunning in a red strappy dress, flashing a gorgeous grin to the cameras. As the paparazzi clamoured for a look inside his fancy automobile, Ranbir said, "aaja andar baith ja" (come and sit inside).

    Ranbir is now busy preparing for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Akruti Singh recently released a video from the film's huge Ayodhya set built in Mumbai on her Instagram stories. The video showed various views of gigantic pillars and palace-like constructions. Akruti captioned the video with "Ramayana day 1". However, the video was eventually erased. On April 2, it was reported that Nitesh Tiwari held a pooja on the site before beginning filming with secondary actors. Ranbir, who will play Lord Ram in the film, is expected to start the filming in the coming days.

