Shah Rukh Khan gave Gautam Gambhir blank cheque to join KKR?

Gautam Gambhir

Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is currently mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL 2024.

Gautam Gambhir joins KKR

Gautam joined Shah Rukh Khan's co-owned team KKR after 2 years of mentoring Lucknow Super Gaints. 

SRK gave Gautam Gambhir blank cheque

According to reports, during SRK and Gautam's meeting in Mannat, the actor gave Gautam a blank cheque to join KKR as their mentor.

It is believed that SRK was keen to bring the cricketer on board and train the team's boys hence he was ready to pay any amount, Gautam asked her. 

Gautam Gambhir won KKR trophies

Before announcing his retirement, Gautam led KKR to IPL title wins in 2012 and 2014 as captain.

KKR in IPL 2024

In IPL 2024 so far, KKR has won all three games and stands second in the points table. 

