Shah Rukh Khan gave Gautam Gambhir blank cheque to join KKR?

Entertainment
Former cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir is currently mentoring Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing IPL 2024.
Gautam joined Shah Rukh Khan's co-owned team KKR after 2 years of mentoring Lucknow Super Gaints.
According to reports, during SRK and Gautam's meeting in Mannat, the actor gave Gautam a blank cheque to join KKR as their mentor.
It is believed that SRK was keen to bring the cricketer on board and train the team's boys hence he was ready to pay any amount, Gautam asked her.
Before announcing his retirement, Gautam led KKR to IPL title wins in 2012 and 2014 as captain.
In IPL 2024 so far, KKR has won all three games and stands second in the points table.