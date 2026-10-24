Ramayana Vs Dhurandhar 2: Ramayana Part One has sold over 1.3 lakh tickets in advance bookings, earning nearly ₹7.75 crore ahead of its November 5 release. However, Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 set a much faster pace with its paid previews

Advance bookings for Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana Part One opened on Dussehra, giving the highly anticipated mythological drama a 15-day pre-release window. The film, backed by producer Namit Malhotra, has already generated considerable interest among moviegoers ahead of its November 5 theatrical debut.

According to the reported advance booking figures, the film has sold approximately 1.36 lakh tickets in four days, generating around ₹7.74 crore in pre-sales. Major cinema chains account for nearly 87,000 of these tickets, indicating a promising start for the Hindi version.

However, the pace of ticket sales remains slower than that of Dhurandhar 2. Ranveer Singh’s blockbuster achieved comparable numbers for its paid previews in just 24 hours, setting a formidable benchmark for the upcoming release.

Dhurandhar 2 Set a Higher Benchmark With Paid Previews

Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge followed an unusual release strategy, with paid previews scheduled for March 18 and the theatrical release arriving on March 19. Advance bookings for the preview shows opened on March 7, giving audiences nearly two weeks to secure tickets.

The film made an explosive start, selling close to 1.4 lakh tickets for its paid previews within the first 24 hours. Major cinema chains alone contributed approximately 90,000 tickets during that period.

The film subsequently collected around ₹40 crore from paid previews and added another ₹52 crore in net advance bookings for its opening day. Its worldwide pre-sales reportedly crossed ₹200 crore before release, underlining the extraordinary demand surrounding Ranveer Singh’s action thriller.

In comparison, Ramayana Part One has taken four days to reach a similar ticket-sales milestone. While the two films have different release strategies and audience expectations, the comparison highlights the exceptionally strong pre-release momentum that Dhurandhar 2 generated.

Regional-Language Bookings Could Boost Ramayana's Pre-Sales

Despite the slower pace compared with Dhurandhar 2, Ramayana Part One still has room to expand its advance booking numbers. The Hindi version has opened bookings across nearly 1,000 screens, with reported occupancy levels of around 15–20% in several major cities.

The regional-language rollout, however, remains limited. Advance bookings for the Kannada version have opened on fewer than 100 screens, while the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam releases are awaiting further clarity. These versions have contributed approximately ₹50 lakh to the reported pre-sales total so far.

Some Kannada-language screenings have already recorded occupancy levels of up to 72% for morning shows, suggesting that demand could strengthen as bookings expand. A wider regional release may therefore play an important role in increasing the film's overall advance sales before its theatrical debut.

Produced by Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is planned as a two-part cinematic adaptation. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi portrays Sita, Yash appears as Ravana, Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman, and Sunny Deol takes on the role of Lord Hanuman.