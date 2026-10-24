Bigg Boss 20: Rohit Shetty questions ScoutOP and Love Gill over their physical closeness in a new Weekend Ka Vaar promo, while speculation grows over Kaashvi Hiranandani's appearance.

The appearance of Rohit Shetty as the host of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar has led to the focus being on ScoutOP and Lovepreet Kaur Gill’s budding friendship. Through a recently launched promo clip by JioHotstar, Rohit queries the two about the physicality of their interactions in the house, making it evident that their actions have left a negative impression on the screen.

As Salman Khan pause his hosting duties in this week's episode due to some previous commitments, the queries by Rohit have set the stage for an interesting Weekend Ka Vaar.

Rohit Shetty Questions ScoutOP And Love Gill's Closeness

In the promo clip, Rohit asks Lovepreet what ScoutOP means to her. Love explains that ScoutOP is like a brother to her. However, the director refers to situations where Scout massages her legs, hands and neck, even under a blanket, and questions how such interactions look to the viewers.

Rohit informs Love that the actions do not look appropriate on-screen especially when Scout massages her calves as per her request.

In an attempt to justify himself, Scout claims that he also massages the other contestant Mahhi Vij when she asks him to do so. Yet Rohit continues criticizing the impression left by Scout's physical intimacy with Love.

Netizens' Reaction to Rohit's Action

Following the release of the promo, some netizens appreciated the direct action taken by Rohit. Netizens appreciated Rohit's action, believe that things have gone too far between them.

The controversy has also brought to light the fact that Scout has a girlfriend. The girlfriend of Scout, named Kaashvi Hiranandani, is set to make an appearance in one of the upcoming episodes of Bigg Boss 20 Weekend Ka Vaar.