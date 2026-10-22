Ramayana OTT Release: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s Ramayana: Part One is set for a Diwali 2026 theatrical release, with JioHotstar securing its digital streaming rights. However, viewers may need to pay extra to watch the film online

Ranbir Kapoor and Yash’s much-anticipated mythological epic Ramayana: Part One is gearing up for a grand theatrical release, but fans already have another reason to look forward to the film. The makers have confirmed its digital streaming partner, giving audiences an idea of where they can watch the spectacle after its big-screen run.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film brings together an ensemble cast to retell one of India’s most celebrated epics. While its theatrical release date has been announced, details about its digital premiere and streaming charges remain under wraps.

Ramayana OTT Platform: Will You Need to Pay Extra on JioHotstar?

Ramayana: Part One will arrive on JioHotstar following its theatrical run. The streaming platform has partnered with Prime Focus Studios, the production house behind the ambitious project, for its digital release.

However, there is a potential catch for subscribers. The film is expected to be available through a pay-per-view model, under which viewers pay separately to access a particular title rather than relying solely on their regular subscription.

This means that having an active JioHotstar subscription may not automatically guarantee free access to the film. The makers have yet to clarify the final viewing arrangements, so audiences will have to wait for confirmation about whether an additional payment will be required.

The OTT release date and the proposed pay-per-view price have also not been announced. More details are expected closer to the film's digital premiere.

Ramayana Part One Release Date: When Will the Film Hit Theatres?

Before its OTT debut, Ramayana: Part One is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on November 5, 2026, coinciding with the Diwali festive season.

The film is planned for release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English, aiming to reach audiences across different language markets. It will also be presented in premium theatrical formats, including IMAX 3D, allowing viewers to experience its large-scale visuals on the big screen.

Given the scale of the production and its star-studded cast, the film is among the major Indian cinematic projects generating anticipation ahead of its release.

For now, November 5 remains the announced theatrical date, while the makers have not confirmed when the film will move to digital streaming.

Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana: Meet the Star Cast

The casting of Ramayana: Part One is among its biggest talking points, with Ranbir Kapoor taking on the role of Lord Rama and Yash portraying Ravana. Sai Pallavi will play Sita, while Sunny Deol is set to appear as Hanuman.

The principal cast also includes Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Other actors associated with the project include Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor and Kajal Aggarwal.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the live-action adaptation draws inspiration from Valmiki's Ramayana, with Sridhar Raghavan adapting the epic for the screen. The project is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

Adding to the film's international ambitions, Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman are composing its music. The makers plan to tell the epic across two instalments, with the second part scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.